Project Hail Mary Author Andy Weir's First Sci-Fi Book Began As A Blog Post

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Andy Weir is on top of the world right now. Based on his book of the same name, "Project Hail Mary" is one of the biggest movies of 2026 and is already generating way-too-early awards season buzz. It's not even the first time one of his novels has been turned into a hit movie, either. There's also 2015's "The Martian," making him two for two. In that case, though, the whole thing was even more surprising, given that the book in question started as a series of blog posts.

Weir's "The Martian" centers on Mark, an astronaut who finds himself stranded and completely alone on Mars having to figure out how to survive until help can come. It gave rise to one of the best sci-fi movies ever where nobody dies and was Weir's first full sci-fi novel. However, it didn't come about in any sort of traditional way.

"Initially, it was just a labor of love," Weir explained in a 2015 interview with Wisconsin Public Radio. "I was posting one chapter at a time to my website, about every six to eight weeks. I got a lot of feedback from my readers, which was cool — they're scientifically-minded dorks like me, so they would point out scientific errors."

And so it went, until those blog posts got the attention of an editor, which completely changed Weir's life. As the author recalled: