Project Hail Mary Author Andy Weir Once Wrote A Prequel To A Blockbuster Sci-Fi Novel

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Andy Weir is on top of the world right now. The writer behind the book "The Martian," which inspired the Ridley Scott smash hit movie of the same name, now has another hit film based on one of his books. "Project Hail Mary" has been dominating the box office ever since it hit theaters in March, with Oscar buzz already percolating as well. But long before Weir took a man to space to meet an alien named Rocky, he penned a prequel to a much-beloved modern sci-fi tale.

The story in question is "Ready Player One," the best-selling 2011 novel by Ernest Cline. It takes place in the 2040s when humanity has invested much of its time in a digital world known as the OASIS, where a competition for a prize worth a fortune is underway. The book is loaded down with '80s references and inspired a movie of the same name that was directed by none other than Steven Spielberg, a man who has a love of nostalgia, and arrived in theaters in 2018.

Weir loved Cline's book and decided to pen a prequel, purely as fan fiction, after reading it. Titled "Lacero," it's a prequel set in the same universe as "Ready Player One." Speaking with Wisconsin Public Radio in 2018, talked a bit about the story (which you can read in its entirety on Galactanet.com if you're interested):