10 Movies That Started As Fan Fiction

For many, fan fiction may seem like a fairly new concept. After all, the internet has given more people a voice who wouldn't have one otherwise to where they can share their writings with potentially millions of people. A good way to get noticed is to riff off something that already exists and write your own story about the Mandalorian hunting the cast from "Frasier." That doesn't actually exist as far as I know, but feel free to run with it, fan fiction writers!

The thing is, fan fiction dates back centuries. If you want to get really granular with what constitutes fan fiction, something like Dante's "Inferno" could be viewed as fan fiction based on the Bible. You could even argue some of William Shakespeare's plays were effectively fan fiction, with him merely remixing prior stories and historical events. The point is that fan fiction has a rich history that didn't begin on Wattpad.

Especially over the last few years, Hollywood has begun taking notice. A lot of fan fiction has gotten popular online (or originated as a full-fledged book from the start) that studios want to adapt for the big screen. Oftentimes, a movie being based on fan fiction is major factor of the marketing, but in case you weren't aware, here are some movies that have origins in fan fiction.

Note: Some of these films have disputed origins in fan fiction, but they seem worth discussing regardless.