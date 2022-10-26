Sarah Shahi Says Red, White & Royal Blue Adaptation Is Like A '30s Or '40s 'Screwball Comedy' [Exclusive Interview]

Casey McQuiston's book "Red, White & Royal Blue" took the reading world by storm when it first came out in 2019. The story is delightfully charming and tells a nemeses-to-lovers tale between Alex Claremont-Diaz, the dashing First Son of the United States, and a seemingly aloof British prince named Henry. When the two get caught fighting by the tabloids, they set up a fake friendship to repair the damage their feud has caused to U.S. and British relations. That faux arrangement for Instagram, however, soon becomes something much more, even though a romance between the two may complicate diplomacy between the two nations even further.

I told you it was delightful!

The book was gobbled up by millions, became a New York Times bestseller, and was named on of the best books of the year by NPR, Vogue, and Vanity Fair. Hollywood took notice, and producer Greg Berlanti of Arrowverse fame (and a new "Green Lantern" series at HBO Max) along with his partner, Sarah Schechter, produced a feature film adaptation with Amazon.

The movie shot in the U.K. this summer, with Uma Thurman playing the U.S. President and Taylor Zakhar Perez ("The Kissing Booth 2 & 3") and Nicholas Galitzine ("Cinderella") playing the First Son and British prince, respectively. Another star of the film is Sarah Shahi, who also recently starred with Dwayne Jonhson in DC's "Black Adam." During a recent interview with her, I couldn't help but ask Shahi about "Red, White & Royal Blue."