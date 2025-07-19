Why A New Prime Video Movie Casting Has Star Wars Fans Spiraling

Casting for new movies and television shows has become a frequent spectacle on social media, especially in the era of so many franchises taking up so much oxygen in the room. Prime Video experienced this spotlight in a particularly strange way as their new romantic comedy, "The Love Hypothesis," ended up being a main character-level social media talking point after casting Tom Bateman as the male lead of that story. "Star Wars" fans instantly began spiraling, but not in their usual depressing way, as this obsession and discussion was a good deal more positive. Hollywood can be quirky, and this is the kind of pop culture story that needs a bit of explaining to illustrate what has all of these "Star Wars" fans talking after such a mundane casting announcement.

Tom Bateman will star opposite Lili Reinhart in "The Love Hypothesis," according to Deadline, and that's about the funniest casting choice that Amazon MGM Studios could have made here, because of "The Love Hypothesis's" unique journey to publication. On its face, this novel is standard fun romantic comedy fare; a biology PhD student named Olive Smith enters a fake relationship with the grumpy Dr. Adam Carlsen to determine how accurate their theories on love are when faced with the genuine article. It's strictly for science, you see! All that's great, but writer Ali Hazelwood reworked her "Star Wars" fanfiction into "The Love Hypothesis," and the fans know that from the jump. This created a scenario where multiple platforms are wondering if Tom Bateman, our prospective Adam Carlsen, knows that the book was based on his wife's "Star Wars" character?

"Star Wars" star Daisy Ridley is Tom Bateman's real-life wife, and his new movie is based on Rey and Kylo Ren fanfiction. The real world is just hysterical sometimes! For those who haven't been on the Internet since 2016, "Reylo" is an entire shipping community obsessed with pairing the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy heroine with her biggest antagonist throughout those films. Author Ali Hazelwood changed the names and some of the sequences in her fanfic that "The Love Hypothesis" comes from, (that used to be "Head Over Feet" over on multiple different parts of the Internet, and good luck finding that out here in the wild now!), but "Star Wars" fans and "The Love Hypothesis" readers are both aware of this fun fact.