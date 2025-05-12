A best-selling smash before being adapted into a trilogy of similarly successful movies, author E.L James' "Fifty Shades of Grey" is a strong reminder that sex sells. The novels and their cinematic adaptations explored a central romance that dealt heavily in eroticism and uninhibited sexual passion. The story occasionally broached on darker themes, bordering on the thriller genre, but maintained its key narrative focus on the sensuality between its lead characters. Fortunately, for those looking for similar steamy stories or dark explorations into sexuality, there are a number of acclaimed movies to follow up the "Fifty Shades of Grey" trilogy.

Whether it's the ultimate in cinematic bad romances or neo-noir thrillers that have a decidedly erotic tinge, plenty of movies provide unflinching on-screen sensuality. To be clear, this isn't just a collection of movies that would make your parents blush but rather well-crafted films that happen to be linked by frank sexual themes. That said, the movies included here are certainly not for the more prude, puritanical crowd uncomfortable in openly addressing human sexuality.

Here are the 15 best movies like "Fifty Shades of Grey."