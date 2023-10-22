Why Rey And Kylo Couldn't Just Make Out In Star Wars: The Last Jedi

When asked about the Force connections, Johnson explained that it was necessitated by the story itself because the characters couldn't really just sit down and have a conversation, but he needed them to communicate. He wanted to have them talk to one another but felt that if he "put them face to face they're going to either fight, or one of them has to be tied up ...", which posed a bit of a problem for getting them on even footing. When the interviewer suggested that instead of fighting or being tied up, the pair could also make out, Johnson replied:

"Even if they make out, then they can't be talking. So I knew I wanted them to talk, and to talk enough to where we could go from 'I hate you,' to her being forced to actually engage with him. That's where the idea of these 'Force connections' came from, which is kind of a new thing. It's a little bit of a riff on what happens with Vader and Luke at the end of 'The Empire Strikes Back,' but it's entirely new in some regards."

While he absolutely has a point that making out would inhibit their ability to talk, maybe they could have used psychic speech through the Force while making out? Anything is possible, right? The closest fans got to seeing Kylo and Rey make out in "The Last Jedi" was their killer fight against the Imperial Guard, moving together like experienced dance partners.