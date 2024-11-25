The 5 Best Sci-Fi Movies Where Nobody Dies

The "Star Trek" franchise has been known to solve problems non-violently, but this generally doesn't apply to the films. After all, almost every "Star Trek" movie from worst to best tends to feature violent conflict and even the occasional death of a main character. But "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home" — aka the one about time travel and whales – eschews death scenes entirely, opting instead to take the Original Series gang to contemporary San Francisco. Even without deaths, it's one of the wildest franchise installments out there, full of amazingly surreal moments like Spock (Leonard Nimoy) casually Vulcan nerve-pinching an annoying punk rocker.

Behind the scenes, questions linger about who really wrote the "Star Trek IV" script, but the movie is certainly a Nimoy masterclass. The Spock actor not only stars in it, but also directed and was instrumental in coming up with its uniquely comedic story that the cast clearly loved filming. Nimoy's rules for his "Star Trek IV" vision specifically forbade death, explosions, and even traditional primary antagonists, leading to a wholly different "Star Trek" experience than the previous entries in the film series.

"The Voyage Home" might not necessarily be an ideal "Star Trek" starter movie because its tone is so wildly different from most of the franchise, but it's definitely a series standout, made all the more impressive by its complete lack of characters who die. If the movie would have pulled off its original plan to have Eddie Murphy meet Spock, "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" might have a serious challenger as the most amazing "Star Trek" film.