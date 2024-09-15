The Forgotten Sci-Fi Movie Ethan Hawke Starred In Before Becoming Famous

Joe Dante, best known for directing 1984's "Gremlins" and its sequel, thrives in the 1950s B-movie genre. Flashes of cartoon comedy can also be found in his work, such as 2003's "Looney Tunes: Back in Action," along with satirical dark comedic aspects in films like "The Burbs." The '80s experienced a boom in sci-fi adjacent films that mimicked the Spielbergian formula where the wondrous nostalgia of childhood mixed with the otherworldly awe of extraterrestrial existence, and Dante incorporated aspects of this in his 1985 science fantasy, "Explorers."

There are several factors behind the commercial failure that greeted the film on its release: a rushed production, along with the release of "Back to the Future" around the same time, overshadowed most of the film's merits, which were appraised positively by critics at the time. Although "Explorers" is no "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," the film's innate charm helped it garner a cult following over the years, despite the fact that it bombed at theaters at the time of release.

Most of the endearing charm that "Explorers" exudes can be traced back to the three child actors who bring the central trio to life. With "Explorers," Ethan Hawke and River Phoenix launched their theatrical debuts as teen best friends Ben and Wolfgang, while Jason Presson played Darren Woods, a punk youngster with a knack for assembling machines with access to the local junkyard. This aspect plays an important role, as the boys end up constructing a spaceship and traveling to outer space, guided solely by a vision of a circuit board that forms the basis of the craft's design. Of course, the far-fetched nature of the premise falls within the ambit of science fantasy, where anything is possible and the limits of suspending disbelief are stretched to the fullest.

So, what happens in "Explorers," and why is it so beloved?