Different types of films may come to mind when faced with the term "mystery movie." You might jump straight to the classical, intrigue-filled whodunit filled with large ensembles of suspects. Maybe you go right for the brooding detective procedurals, as tortured men of the law pore over evidence and city streets searching for a suspect. Or maybe you go more abstract and think of psychological dilemmas in dense character portraits of extraordinary individuals begging to be solved.

The mystery genre as an overarching concept is incredibly inclusive, allowing a vast range of subgenres to incorporate these elements of intrigue and curiosity. There are dozens and dozens of films that could justifiably be considered a great mystery film, because the concept doesn't confine itself to one type of filmmaking — the desire to decode a question naturally lends itself to the very notion of storytelling.

Here are the 15 best mystery movies of all time, ranked.