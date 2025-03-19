70 Years Later, One Alfred Hitchcock Classic Perfectly Embodies The Anxieties Of 2025

Alfred Hitchcock's "Rear Window" celebrates its 71st anniversary later this year, but rewatching it in March 2025, the movie plays differently than it ever has before.

If you've never seen it, or you need a refresher on the plot, the film stars James Stewart as a photographer who's broken his leg and is confined to his New York City apartment while he recovers. Bored out of his mind after having been there for weeks, he starts looking out his window and spying on his neighbors, only to notice some one of them participate in some ... suspicious activity, and he becomes obsessed with figuring out what's really going on.

Watching the film again this week, I was struck by how many similarities there are to what we're experiencing now. The modern equivalent of staring out the window at our neighbors seems to be looking into our phones, which give us a window to a much wider world, and I suspect a lot of us feel like we're Stewart's character, unable to actually do very much despite witnessing atrocities of varying degrees practically every day. Whether it's bombs still being dropped on Gaza during a supposed ceasefire or watching Donald Trump and Elon Musk flout the rules and essentially dismantle the Constitution before our very eyes, there's a brazenness to these world events that reminds me of Lars Thorwald (Raymond Burr), the grim neighbor who barely bothers to disguise the crime he's committed. There's an arrogance to the character and to these modern-day figures — an expectation that there will never be any negative consequences for anything they do.