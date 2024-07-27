The Clues You May Have Missed Leading To Arrival's Temporal Twist

This post contains spoilers for "Arrival."

The mind-boggling twist in Denis Villeneuve's "Arrival" is more than just a shift in temporal linearity. In the film's opening scenes, we learn that gifted linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams) has lost her child, Hannah, to an unspecified illness. After Louise is brought in as a translator for the alien Heptapods — along with a team of experts, including mathematician Ian Donnelly (Jeremy Renner) — a whole new world of linguistic perception begins to unravel. Due to her empathetic attempts to communicate, Louise is gifted with the ability to experience her past, present, and future all at once, shattering the traditional human perception of sequential events. It is revealed that the scenes with Hannah take place after Louise meets the Heptapods, and her husband is none other than Ian, her research partner.

The surprising aspect of the twist is not confined to the emotional ramifications of experiencing the future, no matter how bleak or heartbreaking it might be. "Arrival" hinges on the beauty and terror of communication, its ability to change the course of the world, and how dangerous misinterpretation can be when language becomes a barrier. Every corner of the world comes up with ways to communicate with the Heptapods, but the results vary from painting a benign picture of humanity to etching an irresponsibly violent one. The Heptapods' ability to experience time without constraints evolves into a mode of communication in itself — this gift bestowed upon Louise feels transcendent, as she is treasured by a species for inventing a mode of communication that cleverly encapsulates the complexities of human experience.

Vanity Fair spoke to "Arrival" production designer Patrice Vermette and set decorator Paul Hotte in 2017, and they broke down the visual clues strewn across the film that lead up to the profound twist in question.