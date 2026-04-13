15 Most Watched Movies On Letterboxd, Ranked

In the 2020s, who exactly is the average Letterboxd user?

When the site first launched in 2011, its lack of popularity kept it sacred to the most extremely online cinephiles, the kind who had been using IMDb since the '90s. As social media at large grew in popularity, and the advent of smartphones allowed moviegoers to carry a live film journal in their pocket in and out of the cinema without a second thought, it steadily grew in popularity through the late 2010s. When Covid locked everyone indoors with nothing to do but watch old movies and talk about them online, its popularity finally exploded to the state we enjoy today.

Along the way, Letterboxd has expanded its reach beyond those early cinephiles and even their more modern counterparts known as "Film Twitter." Yes, A24 and NEON enthusiasts now share space with Snydercut fanatics, casual blockbuster moviegoers, and the oh-so-dreaded "Film Bro" — the kind of guy who projects himself as an absolute authority on the medium but has yet to venture outside the work of Christopher Nolan. In taking a look at the most-watched movies on the site as of writing, we're able to get a unique glimpse into what the site has become at its most prominent.

Let's breakdown the most watched movies on Letterboxd, ranked by number of viewers.