Quentin Tarantino's Best Movie According To Rotten Tomatoes

It's safe to say that Quentin Tarantino is a pretty great, well-respected filmmaker — but which movie is his absolute best according to its Rotten Tomatoes score? That would be his 1994 masterpiece "Pulp Fiction," which earned a rating of 92% on the review aggregator.

This isn't totally surprising; "Pulp Fiction" might be Tarantino's best-known film, and it won him his first Academy Award (for best original screenplay, though it lost that year's best picture race to "Forrest Gump"). A non-linear jumble of interconnecting stories mostly anchored by hired assassins Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson), "Pulp Fiction" is at once breathtakingly brilliant and disgustingly crude and gory, showing off Tarantino's unique ability to marry bloodshed and impeccable dialogue to create movies that are completely and totally unique. It's followed closely on Tarantino's Rotten Tomatoes charts by 1992's "Reservoir Dogs," Tarantino's first-ever feature film — which earned 90% — and the second movie to win him a screenplay Oscar, the deliciously satisfying revisionist history "Inglourious Basterds," rounds out the third-place spot with 89%.

Clearly, critics like "Pulp Fiction" quite a lot; a film released 30 years ago boasting a 92% review is pretty solid, especially when you consider that critics are now re-evaluating the film's success to celebrate that particular milestone. So what do they have to say about it?