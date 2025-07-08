2017's "Get Out" is one of the great feature film debuts in modern history, if not all of filmdom. Jordan Peele, best known up to that time as a comedic writer and performer, shocked the world with a socially-minded horror-thriller about a Black man named Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) who visits the parents of his white girlfriend Rose (Allison Williams) and discovers a terrifying conspiracy. It was a colossal box office hit, won an Oscar, and was recently named the eighth-best film of the 21st century by the New York Times.

Whether you've recently experienced "Get Out" for the first time or have revisited the sunken place on multiple occasions, we've got a collection of similar films to scratch that particular itch. Some are explicit comments on the ills of our world, others are darkly comedic horrors willing to dive into the grotesque, and all will take you on a wild ride.

Here, then, are the 15 best movies like "Get Out." Just try not to stir your tea too loudly while watching.