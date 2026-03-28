While the "Star Trek" franchise has long since expanded its scope to feature other starships, the Enterprise still looms the largest. There are a number of versions of the starship Enterprise in "Star Trek," evolving with Starfleet's place in the galaxy. Every Enterprise, of course, has its own captain, commanding their crew to explore the cosmos and defend the United Federation of Planets. But as all "Star Trek" ships are not designed equally, not all captains are as effective leaders as others.

To clarify, we're only focusing on captains that we've seen officially hold the role of Enterprise captain. Acting captains are not included in this list, though multiple characters here have served as acting captains before. Even with that distinction in mind, some of these characters have only been seen briefly in the franchise, though they still certainly qualify to be included.

Here is every captain of the Enterprise in "Star Trek," ranked from worst to best.