Star Trek: Legacy Isn't Happening, But The Enterprise And Seven Of Nine Are Getting Their Own Comic
"Star Trek: Picard" ended in a very tantalizing spot. The bulk of the show's third and final season took place on the U.S.S. Titan-A, a ship commanded by the snippy Captain Liam Shaw (Todd Stashwick). Captain Shaw constantly butted heads with his first officer, Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), a long-beloved "Star Trek" legacy player. Captain Shaw sadly died in the show's final conflagration, but one of his last acts was to recommend Seven for a captaincy.
In the show's final scenes, it's revealed that Seven had indeed been promoted to captain and now commanded the Titan-A. For nostalgic reasons, and as a favor to Admiral Picard (Patrick Stewart), Starfleet also rechristened the ship the U.S.S. Enterprise-G, with "Picard" regular Raffi (Michelle Hurd) serving as its first officer alongside a crew that included Picard's son Jack (Ed Speleers) and Sidney (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut), the daughter of Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton). The Enterprise-G then sailed off, ready for its own adventures.
Trekkies could immediately see that showrunner Terry Matalas had baked a backdoor pilot into this ending. Indeed, shortly after "Picard" ended, Matalas was very open about his desire to create "Star Trek: Legacy," a show all about Seven and the Enterprise-G's expeditions. Unfortunately, the project failed to gain any traction beyond that.
But, lo, it turns out the idea behind "Legacy" isn't dead. A press release IDW Comics has revealed that the premise for "Legacy" will instead be realized as a comic book series simply titled "Star Trek." The comic series, which is being written by Christopher Cantwell and will kick off in September 2026, will, in fact, focus on the adventures of Captain Seven of Nine on board the Enterprise-G.
Star Trek: Legacy will come to life in comic book form
Notably, Terry Matalas doesn't seem to have anything to do with this new "Star Trek" comic book. It should also be noted that the "Star Trek" comics represent a long undervalued corner of the franchise's fandom, and while most of these comics aren't canonical, they do explore exciting and fan-friendly stories regularly. As such, this new "Star Trek" comic seems to be the latest gift to the property's fans. For the many people who petitioned online or even wrote letters to Paramount demanding that "Star Trek: Legacy" be made, you now have a pretty great consolation prize. Per the press release:
"Beaming into comic shops this September is 'Star Trek' #1, the can't-miss debut issue from the new blockbuster ongoing series. From Eisner-nominated writer Christopher Cantwell ('Iron Man,' 'Out of Alcatraz') and Ringo-nominated artist Dennis Menheere ('Little Nightmares: Descent to Nowhere,' 'Hello Darkness') comes the epic story about survival and legacy as a secret mission led by Captain Seven of Nine brings the Enterprise-G beyond the four quadrants of the galaxy for the first time ever. The Enterprise ventures into a hidden region of space where time fractures, minds unravel, and an unseen power manipulates fear itself — testing whether the Federation's ideals of exploration are salvation ... or the universe's greatest mistake."
If the new "Star Trek" comic follows the timeline of "Picard," the book will be set in the early years of the 25th century, after a century-old Picard has retired once and for all. The 25th century is a pretty open window in the franchise's storytelling timeline, as the later seasons of "Star Trek: Discovery" and the ongoing TV series "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" take place in the 32nd century.
You can read the new Star Trek comic without having seen Star Trek: Picard
Writer Christopher Cantwell expressed a lot of enthusiasm in the press release (natch), speaking about how "Star Trek" is always about looking forward, and, well, trekking into the unknown. Although initially inspired by a series that was to have been called "Star Trek: Legacy," Cantwell added that this new comic will not be about legacy, per se. Rather, as he put it, "we seek to shed that past even as we embrace its best qualities." Cantwell also added that one needn't be familiar with everything that happened in "Star Trek: Picard" to read his comic, explaining:
"If you've never experienced 'Star Trek' in your entire life, this adventure is for you. It is a clean slate; truly a strange new world full of new characters — some of whom speak to what has come before, yes, but whose entire mission and purpose concerns boldly going where literally no one has gone before ... not even 'Star Trek' itself."
So, this new "Star Trek" comic appears to be for fans who were eager to watch "Star Trek: Legacy," but it's being written for neophytes who simply want a new "Star Trek" adventure that isn't deeply bogged down in the franchise's 60 years of extant lore. This seems like a wise approach, as outsiders may find the prospect of getting into the property daunting at this stage. Really, the fact that this comic is just called "Star Trek" and not "Star Trek: Legacy" or "Star Trek: Enterprise-G" is telling; Cantwell clearly wants it to be seen as a standalone work.
As for Terry Matalas, he's currently serving as the showrunner on Marvel's Vision-based TV show "VisionQuest." That series is expected to premiere in late 2026 as well.