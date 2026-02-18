Star Trek: Legacy Isn't Happening, But The Enterprise And Seven Of Nine Are Getting Their Own Comic

"Star Trek: Picard" ended in a very tantalizing spot. The bulk of the show's third and final season took place on the U.S.S. Titan-A, a ship commanded by the snippy Captain Liam Shaw (Todd Stashwick). Captain Shaw constantly butted heads with his first officer, Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), a long-beloved "Star Trek" legacy player. Captain Shaw sadly died in the show's final conflagration, but one of his last acts was to recommend Seven for a captaincy.

In the show's final scenes, it's revealed that Seven had indeed been promoted to captain and now commanded the Titan-A. For nostalgic reasons, and as a favor to Admiral Picard (Patrick Stewart), Starfleet also rechristened the ship the U.S.S. Enterprise-G, with "Picard" regular Raffi (Michelle Hurd) serving as its first officer alongside a crew that included Picard's son Jack (Ed Speleers) and Sidney (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut), the daughter of Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton). The Enterprise-G then sailed off, ready for its own adventures.

Trekkies could immediately see that showrunner Terry Matalas had baked a backdoor pilot into this ending. Indeed, shortly after "Picard" ended, Matalas was very open about his desire to create "Star Trek: Legacy," a show all about Seven and the Enterprise-G's expeditions. Unfortunately, the project failed to gain any traction beyond that.

But, lo, it turns out the idea behind "Legacy" isn't dead. A press release IDW Comics has revealed that the premise for "Legacy" will instead be realized as a comic book series simply titled "Star Trek." The comic series, which is being written by Christopher Cantwell and will kick off in September 2026, will, in fact, focus on the adventures of Captain Seven of Nine on board the Enterprise-G.