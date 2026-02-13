Starfleet Academy Episode 6 Is A Tribute To An Undervalued Corner Of Star Trek Fandom

Mild spoilers for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" episode 6 to follow.

In the sixth episode of "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," titled "Come, Let's Away," the cadets are all given an exciting new assignment. They are taken to a derelict Starfleet vessel, the U.S.S. Miyazaki, which has been adrift in space for an extended period. The Miyazaki is used as a training ground for cadets learning about away missions. There, they are split into teams, with one team tasked with reigniting the Miyazaki's computers and the other staying back and offering them support from the U.S.S. Athena. Cadets will then be graded on their performance.

The Miyazaki, it seems, is legendary among the new class of cadets, as it was described in a series of in-universe comic books called "Tales from the Frontier." This comic book, beloved especially by the Vulcan cadet B'Avi (Alexander Eling), told the (fictional) stories of the crew of the U.S.S. Miyazaki back when they were still active. B'Avi's own militant instructor, a man about a decade his senior, also cops to having read "Tales from the Frontier" when he was a boy, adding that he especially admired the Miyazaki's captain, Captain Chi.

Caleb (Sandro Rosta) chimes in to lambaste the comics, saying they were mere Federation propaganda. Later on in the episode, however, when the Miyazaki is beset by creatures, B'Avi finds his comics fandom to be useful; his knowledge of "Tales from the Frontier" gives him inside knowledge on the way the Miyazaki works.

This a definite nod to fans. As deep-cut Trekkies can tell you, "Star Trek" comics have been a long-standing facet of the franchise's fandom. These comics are often dismissed as non-canonical piddling about by comic writers, but such comments deny the thought, artistry, and imagination that go into making them.