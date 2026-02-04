How Star Trek: First Contact's True Sequel Involved Marvel's X-Men

If you think about it, a crossover between the X-Men and "Star Trek" kind of makes sense. Kind of. Both were invented in the 1960s, and both used sci-fi and fantasy tropes to address social problems of the day. When Stan Lee invented them in 1963, Marvel's X-Men were a symbol for victims of prejudice. They were superheroes, but society at large hated the X-Men because of their mutant powers. They were considered second-class citizens. X-Men enthusiasts like to draw parallels between the X-Men's leader, Professor X, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In this parallel, the Professor's ideological nemesis, Magneto, might stand in for Malcolm X.

Gene Roddenberry's original "Star Trek" debuted in 1966, and took place in a future where Earth had been unified and prejudice was at an end. Captain Kirk (William Shatner) admonished crewmates who expressed intolerance. But the galaxy at large, Kirk found, was still struggling with notions of bigotry, and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise remained stalwart in their confrontation of such notions. When Roddenberry created "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in 1987, he shifted his utopian ideals into overdrive, making Starfleet even more peaceful and egalitarian than before.

So when the crew of the Enterprise met the X-Men in a 1996 Marvel Comic called "Star TreX," it snapped together pretty neatly. It's nerdy AF, of course, and exists only to placate the very basest fanboy instincts, but conceptually, it kind of makes sense.

"Star TreX" was so successful, it warranted a 1998 sequel wherein the X-Men fast-forwarded to the events of "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Specifically, the X-Men turned up on the U.S.S. Enterprise-E, almost immediately after the events of the 1996 film "Star Trek: First Contact." The comic was aptly named "Second Contact."