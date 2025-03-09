The Star Trek Book That Predicted Patrick Stewart's Marvel Future

When Patrick Stewart was approached to play Professor Charles Xavier in Bryan Singer's 2000 film "X-Men," he admitted that he knew nothing of the character. He only knew that Professor X was a powerful telepath who was frequently surrounded by costumed superheroes, which sounded unbearably boring to the actor. Stewart had just ended a decade-long stint playing Captain Picard on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and wanted to take a break from sci-fi, fantasy, zip-up costumes, and telepathy. However, he changed his mind when Singer explained that, despite sporting similar bald heads, Captain Picard and Professor X were wholly different characters, and that "X-Men" was nothing like "Star Trek." Stewart agreed. He would go on to play Professor X in several additional films.

The casting of Stewart in the role of Charles Xavier fulfilled many dreams. For years, X-Men fans argued that Stewart should play Professor X, so his casting felt like the universe was in harmony. Not only did Stewart look like the drawings of Professor X from the X-Men comics, but he also communicated the same taciturn resolve possessed by the character. Stewart inhabiting both roles just felt right.

Indeed, the crossover between the X-Men and "Star Trek" had already genuinely manifested a few years before casting for Singer's first "X-Men" movie even took place. In 1998, author Michael Jan Friedman penned a crossover tie-in novel called "Planet X," a book wherein several of the X-Men were whisked into the future of a parallel universe, landing them on the bridge of the U.S.S. Enterprise-E. Yes, it's real. Yes, I've read it. Yes, it's as silly as you might expect.