Patrick Stewart Knew Literally Nothing About The X-Men When He Was Asked To Play Charles Xavier
In 1998, prolific sci-fi novelizer and comic book writer Michael Jan Friedman penned a high-concept crossover novel called "Planet X."
"Planet X" took place in the same universe as "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and detailed historical events on a planet called Xhaldia. It seemed that Xhaldian citizens were suddenly developing eerie extrasensory abilities and mutating into strange, powerful creatures. Captain Picard and the U.S.S. Enterprise were called in to investigate. By a stroke of luck, the Enterprise encounters a rift in space leading to a parallel universe, and onto the Enterprise step the Uncanny X-Men of Marvel Comics fame. The X-Men offer insight into the events on Xhaldia, as it's very similar to what happened on Earth, at least in "X-Men" comics. I assure you, this novel is 100% real.
Storm, the weather-controlling member of the X-Men, notes that Captain Picard looks an awful lot like X-Men founder Charles Xavier, as they both have a bald head and a stern demeanor. There is even a scene where Professor Xavier is recreated on the Enterprise's holodeck, and a character marvels at the similarity.
Of note: By the year 2000, actor Patrick Stewart would have played both roles.
"Planet X" came out in May of 1998, which is eerie timing. Patrick Stewart was wrapping up recording ADR on his 1997 film "Conspiracy Theory" when he was pitched the idea of playing Professor Xavier in Bryan Singer's live-action "X-Men" feature film. Everyone, it seems, noticed the physical similarities between Stewart and Professor X.
In his new autobiography "Making It So: A Memoir," Stewart recalls being called into a studio office in 1997 to look at a picture of Professor X ... and not knowing who the devil it was.
'Who on earth is that, Lauren?'
Patrick Stewart recalls his "X-Men" experience well, as he was walking out of his work on "Conspiracy Theory" when an aide handed him an envelope with producer Lauren Donner's name on it. He was to visit her in her office for a tantalizing new offer. Donner, it seems, had a portrait of Professor X, drawn to look like Stewart, mocked up in her office. Stewart asked Donner what it was, and she announced proudly — seemingly trying to get Stewart excited — that it was Stewart in six months, as he would be playing the powerful psychic mutant, Charles Xavier. Stewart's reaction was unexpected, as he said "Who on earth is that, Lauren?"
She explained that he was the leader of the X-Men. Stewart was still lost. He wrote:
"This conversation made about as much sense to me as the one I'd had with Steve Dontanville all those years ago in which he asked me why Gene Roddenberry wanted to meet me. Charles Xavier? The X-Men? I hadn't a bloody clue what was going on.
Eventually, it all came out:
"Lauren patiently explained that 'X-Men' was to be a big-budget film based on a Marvel Comics superhero team. Charles Xavier was the creation of comic book legends Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. He is a telepath and paraplegic who exists in a world where mutants represent the next phase in human evolution, but face discrimination and bigotry because of their superhuman powers. He oversees an academy called the Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters and a strike force of do-gooder fellow mutants called the X-Men. He is the guy who puts the X in X-Men."
Any young comic book fan likely recognizes this scenario of having to explain superheroes to their parents.
Absolutely not
Patrick Stewart was intrigued by the fact that Bryan Singer — fresh off "The Usual Suspects" and not yet ousted for sexual assault allegations — would be directing, but wasn't so keen on the superhero aspect of the film. He instinctually wanted to turn down the role, writing:
"My thoughts at the time? No. No more fantasy. No more sci-fi. No more telepaths. No more actors zipped into formfitting costumes. I'm done with all that. Thanks for thinking of me, but — no, absolutely not."
It was Singer who ultimately convinced Stewart. The two met for lunch, and Stewart expressed all the reasons he didn't want the role. Not only was it another fantasy story, but Professor X and Captain Picard were too similar. Singer argued the opposite. Stewart wrote:
"Bryan passionately argued that there were no major similarities between Jean-Luc Picard and Charles Xavier, or between 'Star Trek' and 'X-Men.' One was a legacy sci-fi franchise and the other part of the burgeoning industry of big-budget comic book adaptations — totally different in style and content. He said he had studied the work I had done over the past ten years, and 'X-Men' related to none of it. With bravado, Bryan said this was going to be totally new territory for me, and the whole world would see my work."
Stewart admits that this won him over. In Singer's mind, the only similarity between Captain Picard and Professor X was the shape of their head. The actor called Donner the following day and contracts were drawn up.
Whether or not Stewart has read "Planet X" remains obscure, but, because he's such a professional, Trekkies and X-Men fans alike can merrily assume that he — in a fit of research — definitely did. Second-hand copies of "Planet X" are available online.