Patrick Stewart Knew Literally Nothing About The X-Men When He Was Asked To Play Charles Xavier

In 1998, prolific sci-fi novelizer and comic book writer Michael Jan Friedman penned a high-concept crossover novel called "Planet X."

"Planet X" took place in the same universe as "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and detailed historical events on a planet called Xhaldia. It seemed that Xhaldian citizens were suddenly developing eerie extrasensory abilities and mutating into strange, powerful creatures. Captain Picard and the U.S.S. Enterprise were called in to investigate. By a stroke of luck, the Enterprise encounters a rift in space leading to a parallel universe, and onto the Enterprise step the Uncanny X-Men of Marvel Comics fame. The X-Men offer insight into the events on Xhaldia, as it's very similar to what happened on Earth, at least in "X-Men" comics. I assure you, this novel is 100% real.

Storm, the weather-controlling member of the X-Men, notes that Captain Picard looks an awful lot like X-Men founder Charles Xavier, as they both have a bald head and a stern demeanor. There is even a scene where Professor Xavier is recreated on the Enterprise's holodeck, and a character marvels at the similarity.

Of note: By the year 2000, actor Patrick Stewart would have played both roles.

"Planet X" came out in May of 1998, which is eerie timing. Patrick Stewart was wrapping up recording ADR on his 1997 film "Conspiracy Theory" when he was pitched the idea of playing Professor Xavier in Bryan Singer's live-action "X-Men" feature film. Everyone, it seems, noticed the physical similarities between Stewart and Professor X.

In his new autobiography "Making It So: A Memoir," Stewart recalls being called into a studio office in 1997 to look at a picture of Professor X ... and not knowing who the devil it was.