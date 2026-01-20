Marvel's Stan Lee Originally Had A Different Name For The X-Men

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Marvel universe as we know it wouldn't exist without Stan Lee. Alongside legendary artists like Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, Lee co-created so many of the superheroes that have made Marvel a force to be reckoned with in pop culture. The impressive list includes the likes of "Spider-Man," "The Fantastic Four," and "X-Men." The "X-Men" remains one of Lee's biggest gifts to the world of comics, but if Lee had it his way, the beloved group of mutants would have gone by a different name.

In a featurette originally attached to the 2003 DVD release of "X2: X-Men United," entitled "The Secret Origin of X-Men," Lee discussed the group's origins when they debuted in 1963. The movie "X2" itself is based on the comic "God Loves, Man Kills," which was published much later, for what it's worth. But long before that, Lee dreamed of calling his team "The Mutants." Here's what he had to say about it:

"In the beginning I was gonna call them 'The Mutants.' That was the original name I had. But my then-publisher didn't like the name. I said, 'Why?' He said, 'Stan, nobody is gonna know what mutants are.' So I said okay, I went back and thought, and I figured Professor Xavier, extra power. So I went back and I said, 'Let's call them the X-Men.' He said, 'Okay, that's fine.' And to this day, I can't understand why he felt if people won't know what mutants are, they would know what an X-man is."

The group made their debut in "The X-Men" #1, but it was "Giant Size X-Men" #1, one of the best "X-Men" comics ever, that revived the dying book and ensured they would become staples of the Marvel Comics universe for decades to come.