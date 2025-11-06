Scott Bakula Broke His Silence On The Star Trek Return Rumors Fans Won't Stop Talking About

Back in August, /Film reported on the story that Scott Bakula was keen to reprise the role of Captain Jonathan Archer, the role he played on "Star Trek: Enterprise" (2001 – 2005). Indeed, he even had a fun pitch in the form of "Star Trek: United," a series that was to follow Captain Archer after he had been elected the president of Earth. Bakula had been working with Michael Sussman, a writer/producer on "Enterprise," on their "United" idea, and they admitted that it was all based on one screenshot from the "Enterprise" series. It seems that, in the time-and-space-warp episode "In a Mirror Darkly," Captain Archer's personnel file flashed past the screen, and those with sharp eyes could see that he served as President starting in the year 2184. And if Archer were president, surely there are some interesting stories to be told. The idea of "Star Trek: United," then, was that it would be a sci-fi version of "The West Wing." Not a bad elevator pitch.

Sussman is the only one who has gone on record about the possibility of "Star Trek: United," however. He noted that the series would potentially be more mature and less action-oriented than some of the more recent "Star Trek" shows, and that it would finally address the details of the Romulan War, an event in "Star Trek" history that is often alluded to, but which has never been dramatized or filmed. "Star Trek: United," however, remained in the "wouldn't this be cool?" phase and has not been properly pitched, much less greenlit.

Scott Bakula recently appeared on "Today" to discuss his off-Broadway production of "The Baker's Wife," and he addressed the rumors surrounding his potential return to "Star Trek." Sadly, he confirmed that they were just that: rumors.