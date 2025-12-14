The Enterprise's First Captain Appeared In A Star Trek Episode You Probably Never Saw

The trivia is well-known to Trekkies: Back in 1964, when Gene Roddenberry was still formulating his "Star Trek" proposal for CBS, he initially wrote down that the series would take place on the U.S.S. Yorktown, a spaceship commanded by a character named Captain Robert April. Through further tinkering and development, though, Roddenberry changed the captain character to Captain Christopher Pike, and the vessel was renamed the U.S.S. Enterprise. Pike, as portrayed by Jeffrey Hunter, would go on to make his first appearance in the original 1966 "Star Trek" TV series pilot, "The Cage."

Of course, even Captain Pike was re-jiggered after "The Cage," and "Star Trek" was re-imagined with James T. Kirk (William Shatner) captaining the Enterprise. The only character carried over from "The Cage" was Spock (Leonard Nimoy). The new pilot, titled "Where No Man Has Gone Before," first aired on September 22, 1966.

Rather than just ignore the events of "The Cage," though, the "Star Trek" writers ended up incorporating it into the franchise's official canon. The two-part episode "The Menagerie" establishes that Captain Pike (who's seen in flashbacks) was the captain of the Enterprise before he was injured on the job and Kirk took over.

Of course, deep-cut Trekkies still recalled Robert April from Roddenberry's original proposal and decided to ret-con the name the same way that Pike's was. In various fan-authored sourcebooks, it's stated that Robert April was, in "Star Trek" canon, the captain of the Enterprise prior to Pike. This concept was finally canonized in a 1974 episode of "Star Trek: The Animated Series" titled "The Counter-Clock Incident." There, Robert April (James Doohan) was seen on screen for the first time.