Star Trek's Anson Mount Explains The Main Difference Between Pike And Kirk

Captain Christopher Pike is technically the first "Star Trek" starship captain ever. "The Original Series" pilot "The Cage" featured Pike (Jeffrey Hunter) and the starship Enterprise visiting the planet Talos IV, where Pike is abducted by psychic aliens and must weather their illusions. But NBC found "The Cage" to be an unsatisfactory pilot for "Star Trek." Creator Gene Roddenberry went back to the board, overhauling the show with an almost entirely new main cast. (Only Spock/Leonard Nimoy stayed on.)

Instead of just being forgotten, though, "The Cage" became part of "Trek" canon. Two-parter "The Menagerie" used clips from "The Cage," saving money on new footage and telling a compelling mystery. Captain Pike wasn't just a character prototype for Captain Kirk (William Shtner), Pike was literally the captain of the Enterprise before Kirk was. And now, thanks to the 2022 series "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," Pike (now played by Anson Mount) is finally starring in a show of his own.

Set a handful of years before the original "Star Trek," "Strange New Worlds" follows the Enterprise under Pike's command as it explores the final frontier. The series is purposefully old-fashioned, telling episodic stories about the Enterprise crew having adventures right out of "TOS." Same Enterprise, different captain.

After the season 1 finale of "Strange New Worlds" in 2022, Anson Mount explained — in an interview with Esquire — how he and showrunner Henry Alonso Myers work to make sure Pike isn't a carbon copy of Kirk. "The defining quality of Kirk is machismo or bravado. The defining characteristic for Picard, perhaps, is intellect," said Mount, weighing the different leadership qualities of past "Star Trek" captains. Where does Pike fit into that? "I would like that defining quality for Pike to be the heart. That's the best I can put it."