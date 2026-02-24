Upcoming Star Wars Movies And TV Shows You Need To Know About

The "Star Wars" franchise is in a period of transition, one that figures to bear a lot of fruit for fans. Kathleen Kennedy has stepped aside after serving as Lucasfilm's President for over a decade, with Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan now serving as the studio's heads in her place. And while Lucasfilm's new leadership needs to make some changes to "Star Wars," the property already has quite a few movies and TV shows in various stages of development.

There hasn't been a new "Star Wars" movie in theaters in over six years, dating back to the complicated $1 billion hit that was "The Rise of Skywalker" in 2019. But that's all about to change. Not only are we getting a new "Star Wars" film in 2026, there are also several other franchise installments set to release either directly to Disney+ or in theaters first in the foreseeable future. Overall, there's much to look forward to from a galaxy far, far away.

At the same time, numerous "Star Wars" movies and TV shows have been announced over the last 10 years only to be scrapped, with others currently existing in a nebulous state of uncertainty. With all of that said, now feels like a great time to run down both the "Star Wars" films and TV series that fans should be aware of, along with their tentative status as we understand it at the moment.

Things can always change on the "Star Wars" front, of course, and they likely will as Filoni and Brennan begin to exercise more control over their important posts within the Disney corporate structure. Still, this should offer a snapshot of where things stand. Let's dive in.