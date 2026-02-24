Upcoming Star Wars Movies And TV Shows You Need To Know About
The "Star Wars" franchise is in a period of transition, one that figures to bear a lot of fruit for fans. Kathleen Kennedy has stepped aside after serving as Lucasfilm's President for over a decade, with Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan now serving as the studio's heads in her place. And while Lucasfilm's new leadership needs to make some changes to "Star Wars," the property already has quite a few movies and TV shows in various stages of development.
There hasn't been a new "Star Wars" movie in theaters in over six years, dating back to the complicated $1 billion hit that was "The Rise of Skywalker" in 2019. But that's all about to change. Not only are we getting a new "Star Wars" film in 2026, there are also several other franchise installments set to release either directly to Disney+ or in theaters first in the foreseeable future. Overall, there's much to look forward to from a galaxy far, far away.
At the same time, numerous "Star Wars" movies and TV shows have been announced over the last 10 years only to be scrapped, with others currently existing in a nebulous state of uncertainty. With all of that said, now feels like a great time to run down both the "Star Wars" films and TV series that fans should be aware of, along with their tentative status as we understand it at the moment.
Things can always change on the "Star Wars" front, of course, and they likely will as Filoni and Brennan begin to exercise more control over their important posts within the Disney corporate structure. Still, this should offer a snapshot of where things stand. Let's dive in.
Star Wars movies and TV shows that are for sure happening
2026 will make the return of "Star Wars" to a theater near you, with director Jon Favreau's fun-looking "The Mandalorian and Grogu" slated to hit the big screen in May. But that's just the tip of the iceberg, as there are also several other "Star Wars" projects set to debut on Disney+ soon, along with at least one more feature film that's scheduled for a theatrical run.
Below is a rundown of every "Star Wars" movie and TV show that is for sure happening:
"Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" (April 6, 2026)
"The Mandalorian and Grogu" (May 22, 2026)
"Star Wars: Visions Presents — The Ninth Jedi" (2026)
"Star Wars: Starfighter" (May 28, 2027)
"Star Wars: Ahsoka" season 2 (TBD)
First up in 2026 is the animated Darth Maul TV series "Shadow Lord." The show takes place after the events of "The Clone Wars," filling in key gaps in Maul's history. There's also "The Ninth Jedi," a project that was spun out of the animated anthology series "Star Wars: Visions" (which has brought stories to life with everything from stop-motion to anime-style animation).
"Starfighter" will be the next "Star Wars" movie to hit theaters after "The Mandalorian and Grogu." Directed by Shaw Levy ("Deadpool & Wolverine") and starring Ryan Gosling ("Barbie"), the film is being billed as a standalone adventure set in an unexplored era on the timeline. "Starfighter" won't feature any "Star Wars" legacy characters, and everyone involved in making it keeps emphasizing the "new" of it all. Finally, there's "Ahsoka" season 2, which will continue to follow Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano as she battles Lars Mikkelsen's villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn (with fan-favorite Admiral Ackbar joining the fight this round).
Star Wars movies and TV shows that are in development
Quite a few "Star Wars" projects have been announced in recent years, but few of them have been given formal release dates, much less begun production. That said, below are the movies and TV shows that appear to still in active development based on the last bits of public information made available:
Dave Filoni's "Mandalorian" crossover movie
Daisy Ridley's Rey "Star Wars" movie
Simon Kinberg's new "Star Wars" trilogy
The Carlton Cuse and Nick Cuse "Star Wars" series
In 2023, Dave Filoni was announced to be directing a "Star Wars" movie that will tie together "The Mandalorian" and its spin-offs. But while The Hollywood Reporter claimed in January 2026 that Filoni's movie is on the "backburner," it's hard to believe that it's dead, given that Filoni is now the creative head of Lucasfilm. If "The Mandalorian and Grogu" performs strongly and "Ahsoka" season 2 is received well, this project should go forward. It also could easily be converted into a miniseries, but it's by no means dead.
Meanwhile, Daisy Ridley is set to return as Rey in a "Star Wars" movie focused on her building a new Jedi Order. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy ("Ms. Marvel") is slated to direct the film, but concrete updates have been few and far between since the project was announced. That goes double for the new "Star Wars" movie trilogy that's being written by Simon Kinberg, which may pick up after the events of "Rise of Skywalker." No release dates have been set.
Lastly, "Lost" creator Carlton Cuse and his son Nick Curse were reported to be developing a new "Star Wars" series in April 2025, per The Hollywood Reporter. No further details have been revealed as of this writing.
Star Wars movies and TV shows that are on hold or possibly canceled
Quite a few "Star Wars" movies have been canceled by Disney during the studio's reign as the owner of Lucasfilm. Others, meanwhile, have entered development hell and remain in a bit of an uncertain area, particularly after Kathleen Kennedy's departure. The same can be said for the TV side of things. Below is a list of projects that are, at the very least, on hold but haven't been officially axed:
James Mangold's "Dawn of the Jedi" movie
Taika Waititi's mystery "Star Wars" movie
Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian movie
Patty Jenkins' "Star Wars: Rogue Squadron" movie
"The Mandalorian" season 4
"The Book of Boba Fett" season 2
"A Droid Story"
"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" season 2
Starting with the TV projects, "The Mandalorian" season 4 may never happen, mostly because the franchise is headed to the big screen. That said, it's not impossible, just far less likely than it once was. "The Book of Boba Fett" season 2, however, was never announced and, in light of the response to season 1 it feels radically unlikely. Similarly, "Skeleton Crew" season 2 was never announced, but with season 1 having only done so-so ratings wise, that also feels unlikely.
On the movie side, Kennedy has told Deadline that "Dawn of the Jedi" is "on hold," while Taika Waititi's "Star Wars" movie has a script but no firm commitment. We also haven't really learned anything about "A Droid Story" since it was announced in 2020, whereas the Lando movie started as a series but has yet to make any clear-cut progress. Finally, "Rogue Squadron" has been in and out of development and remains in a wildly uncertain place.
Star Wars movies and TV shows that have officially been canceled
Below, we're going to cover the major "Star Wars" movie and TV projects that have firmly been canceled. Mind you, these aren't necessarily projects that morphed into other things, like how the Boba Fett movie eventually became "The Book of Boba Fett." Rather, these are projects that are totally dead in the water:
The "Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic" series
"The Acolyte" season 2
The David Benioff & DB Weiss "Star Wars" movie trilogy
Kevin Feige's "Star Wars" movie
Rian Johnson's "Star Wars" trilogy
J.D Dillard's mystery "Star Wars" movie
Guillermo del Toro's Jabba the Hutt movie
Steven Soderbergh's "Star Wars: The Hunt for Ben Solo" movie
"Rangers of the New Republic" was scrapped after Gina Carano was fired from "The Mandalorian." And while "The Mandalorian" has revealed what "Rangers of the New Republic" could've been, it's never going to see the light of day. Similarly, "The Acolyte" season 2 isn't happening, as that series didn't perform well enough (per Disney's standards) to garner a renewal. The show has its fans, but it's very expensive to make.
Meanwhile, most of the movies on this list don't have particularly interesting stories. They were just prematurely announced by Lucasfilm or reported on before falling away. However, the Adam Driver-starring "The Hunt for Ben Solo" was scrapped by Disney after director Steven Soderbergh ("Ocean's Eleven") spent years developing it. And despite the huge campaign from fans to revive it, it's dead. It remains a fascinating case.
Also of interest is "The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson's "Star Wars" trilogy. Even though Lucasfilm never formally announced its cancellation, it's been eight years since it was announced. Johnson is busy elsewhere. Barring an unforeseen miracle, it's never going to happen.