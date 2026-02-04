Sundance 2026: The 10 Best Movies We Saw At The Festival, Ranked

Anyone who's paid attention to social media in the last several years knows that our culture — and Gen Z in particular — has a serious problem when it comes to depictions of sexual material in film and television. But just as it seems like we're poised to descend into a resurgence of the Hays Code, along comes Gregg Araki to help save us. "I Want Your Sex" marks the first film from the provocative queer director in 12 years, and while the movie isn't too crazy when it comes to nudity (which has never been Araki's thing, per se), its frank, open, and brazen handling of sexual themes, especially sexual politics, make it a must-see for sheltered zoomers. In fact, it's a must-see in general, given how much fun Araki and his cast are having here.

The movie follows Elliot (Cooper Hoffman), a hopelessly naive young man who, shortly after moving to Los Angeles, finds himself under the spell of Erika Tracy (Olivia Wilde), a button-pushing artist with a dominant nature in and out of the bedroom. "I Want Your Sex" is part sex comedy, as Elliot's experimenting with Erika begins to complicate his relationships with his frigid girlfriend (Charli XCX) and his unrequited bestie/roommate (Chase Sui Wonders). Araki also has a ball using the film to riff on classic film noir and erotic thrillers. Allusions to films like "Double Indemnity," "Sunset Boulevard," and "Body Heat" blend together with Araki's pop-art aesthetic, and the result is a movie that's erotic, satiric, goofy, and a little bit dangerous. Y'know, kinda like sex itself. (Bill Bria)