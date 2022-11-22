Noah Segan Brings Vampires On A Road Trip In Blood Relatives, His Directorial Debut [Exclusive Interview]

I guess we should probably talk a little bit specifically about the movie. As far as monsters in horror, vampires have always been closer to my least favorite on the spectrum. But one of the things I loved about this movie was that you didn't waste any time getting bogged down in the rules we all already know.

Right.

You literally were just like, "We know. We know!" I'm assuming that was a very conscious decision to just assume a level of competence on the audience's part.

You can only tell a story from your perspective. I was thinking, "Okay, well, what is the movie that I like?" I love vampire movies, and I love vampire lore, and I love the rules of vampirism. So I think I did take a liberty to say, "Well, you're with me now, and we're at a vampire party, buddy." To that end, once you do that, it's the beauty of genre. Which is, if the conceit is we all know what the vampire rules are, then we immediately can start to break them. The minute that you're like, "Well, this is the way that it is," you go, "No, I can do a different approach, and I can have some fun with it." You know?

My favorite of the genre is "From Dusk till Dawn," but that movie, all it does is break every rule.

Yes.

It's obviously more of a comedic horror. You leaned hard into the comedy, you don't shy away from it at all, which I think was great. So what balance did you feel the need to strike as you were making it?

I don't know that I am smart enough to have done what you're describing. I think it's the idea, and again, who do you steal from? You steal from the best, right? It's like this idea that if you watch a Coen Brothers movie, you're like, "Well, this is their version of a period drama. This is their version of a comedy movie, their version of a murder mystery. This is their version of..." But at the end of the day, if it is genre, it is allowed. I felt like that was the world that I wanted to play in, where goofy dad joke comedy exists at the same place as a vampire horror movie, or a classic coming-of-age movie, or a road trip film. These are all such ... we know these rules, so they can all exist on parallel tracks, and we can have fun with it.

I think what's interesting is the idea that, at some point, everything becomes mundane for vampires. You've been doing this for decades and decades, to you, just like, "Well, I got to drink some blood. I got to kill a guy, I guess." But the idea that you can slip in a dad joke while you're teaching your daughter to properly kill a person, because to you, this is just life.

Yes. I think that, yeah, again, that sort of conceit of just saying, "We've got a vampire, and he's been on the road for God knows how long, and this is his lifestyle." The minute that we say that's the case, well, you get it, I get it. I mean, we're not reinventing the f****** wheel here. Like you said: "Relax, it's a movie." But the risk is, as with anything, you have to be in the mood. I think that kitchen sink approach is my little way of hoping everybody's in the mood for something. I've got a little bit here that might help everybody get in the mood.

I know you've made a bunch of movies before as an actor, but this is your first time as a director. A lot of times, with a smaller movie like this, you'll make it and then you'll bring it somewhere like this and you'll hope to maybe get picked up by a distributor. As I understand it, you made this the whole way knowing it was going to be on Shudder. What comfort did that offer to you, where you just knew, "I'm good. I know it's got a home?"

It was a great comfort to know that there's a world where people see the movie. Especially, I think, the way people see movies now, right? The idea that you've made a low-budget movie that can be seen, it can be seen this way. I think that's a wonderful thing that's happened in the last few years. Because I think otherwise, with the expectation of, I don't know, I don't want to say "traditional" because I don't think it's traditional anymore, but the older style of distribution, I think that there were a lot of questions and like, "Okay, well, this is a sort of small movie, and it does play maybe more intimately, or it does play to a certain crowd? How do we program that and distribute that in a theatrical experience that's very expensive, and often unwieldy at that level?" So I think the move to streaming bodes very well for a movie like this. But specifically just having Shudder, it's not a faceless entity. The people that work at Shudder are lovely people with lovely ideas.

Well, they have actual curators. They're not just sea-netting content.

Yes. I think the idea that they believe that you push the boundary of genre through inclusiveness as opposed to some hard definition. I mean, that was the biggest comfort in the world when you're making a movie that one minute is a Jewish dad movie, and another minute is a coming-of-age vampire movie. You know what I mean?

Right. Yeah.

I mean, of course, yeah, because you've got people behind you saying, "Oh my gosh. No, it's okay. This is all under the umbrella." So the Shudder relationship was ... I don't think that we would've been able to ride that line without them. So that was quite lovely. It's funny that you bring it up, because I haven't had this anxiety that I've had with other movies, where you go, "Oh my God, is anyone going to see this?"

Because you didn't premiere it here and then have to run around talking to people, trying to sell it.

Yeah. Exactly. It's a very interesting dynamic and a very luxurious position to be in. But there's no telling. I'm maybe trying to hawk the next one to you under a table. I mean, that's probably what'll happen.

