How Adult Swim Made A Movie Without Warner Bros. Knowing About It

Access to streaming may make it easier to select the movies and television shows we want to watch at a moment's notice, but with it comes the loss of spontaneity you used to get with channel flipping. Plenty of people still have their cable packages, but it's not nearly as common in most households. Even though you almost always had an idea of what you were about to watch, some programming blocks brilliantly took it upon themselves to give late night viewers a real surprise, with Adult Swim being the most creative of them.

Unpredictability was the name of Adult Swim's game, as they were at the forefront of delivering transgressive media on television that no scheduling guide could have ever seen coming. The famed programming block that housed "Robot Chicken," "Rick & Morty," and "Smiling Friends" would also take creative gambles on a series of shorts under their "Infomercials" banner. These 4 AM avant garde surprises would often start as one thing, then gradually become something much more sinister, as anyone who saw "Too Many Cooks" when it first aired can attest to. Word of mouth would get out and they suddenly had viral sensations on their hands. With that in mind, it makes sense that Casper Kelly, the mind behind that demented twist on sitcom intros, would be the one to take Adult Swim's experimentation to the next level.

In late 2022, a 15 second promo let audiences know that the late night force was going to take advantage of the yule log craze. "Adult Swim Yule Log" starts exactly like you expect it to, with a traditional static shot of a crackling fireplace set to Christmas music. After those first few minutes, however, an increasing series of violent events start taking place until it hits you that you're been thrust into an entire movie. I praised Kelly's genre bender gamble as one of the best horror films of 2022, and I stand by that.

"Adult Swim Yule Log" throws out the rulebook and takes you on a surreal horror mashup in which a disturbing act of violence echoes throughout time, causing a couple, serial killers, aliens, haunted logs, and a little man in the fireplace to converge upon this cabin at the same time. Perhaps what's even crazier than the film itself is how it got made in secret.