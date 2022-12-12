'Adult Swim Yule Log' Director Casper Kelly Is Ready To Direct More Freaky Feature Films [Exclusive Interview]

This post contains spoilers for "Adult Swim Yule Log."

A curious phenomenon that has occurred over the past few years is the proliferation of yule log videos. From The Pokemon Company to Shudder and even Michael Bublé, yule log POVs set to relaxing Christmas music have become a major way for companies and celebrities to celebrate the holidays. In 2021, Adult Swim got in on the action, uploading a "Rick and Morty"-themed yule log on YouTube featuring the titular characters sitting by a fireplace and trading jabs.

Given the popularity of this concept, it's no wonder that the network decided to revisit the yule log idea for 2022. However, this year's wouldn't be just a couple of characters sitting around with festive music playing –- in the hands of longtime Adult Swim collaborator Casper Kelly, what starts as a simple yule log video rapidly becomes a surreal horror film about racism, mental health, and blood-sucking aliens. That's quite a surprise for viewers who stumbled across this when it premiered last night and thought they were about to settle in for a simple yule log video. But at 90-minutes, this is a full-blown film — the first Adult Swim live-action horror feature.

Perhaps best known for directing 2014's viral short "Too Many Cooks," Kelly makes his feature directorial debut here with "The Fire Place," the secret film hidden behind Adult Swim's 2022 yule log. We recently spoke to the director about making his first feature film, the visually striking horror that inspires him, and even the buzzy directing duo he's come to love.

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.