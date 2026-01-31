A24's New Horror Film Is Already The Scariest Movie Of 2026 [Sundance 2026]

Fear is an intensely subjective thing, which means that something that's intended to scare will not always be successful all of the time. With that said, there's no question that the most powerful and reliable source of fear is our own minds. This is why many of the great horror filmmakers make use of various methods to try and get our own minds working for them and against us.

Ultimately, most directors end up making the terrors within their movies tangible in some form. For instance, Ridley Scott does a diligent job of hiding and obfuscating the Xenomorph in "Alien," but the creature is ultimately still physically present in the film. That's why several movies that are generally thought of as the scariest of all time are ones in which the threat is largely kept off screen, the better to get audience's own fears to fill in the blanks. Two of these movies, "The Blair Witch Project" and "Paranormal Activity," have the added benefit of being presented in the found footage medium, creating something so grounded in realism that some audiences thought that what they were watching was real.

Director Ian Tuason's debut feature, "undertone," which A24 is releasing in theaters this March, takes a cue from these predecessors but goes in its own ingenious direction. While the film is still very much a visual experience, a large portion of it is exclusively aural. This approach helps make "undertone" not just the scariest film of this year's Sundance Film Festival, but also the scariest movie of 2026.