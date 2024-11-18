Ben Affleck Points Out The Flaws That Will Keep AI From Taking Over Movies

AI has been haunting the film industry for some time, but has become a particularly pressing topic in the last year or so. One of the central issues at the heart of the 2023 writers' and actors' strikes, the rise of generative AI has proven to be truly a contentious development, and not just with writers looking to make sure their work isn't used to train some machine to emulate their work.

Until very recently, the threat of AI seemed to belong to a distant future when something akin to Skynet would become self-aware and we'd all find ourselves in some sort of post-apocalyptic nightmare world battling chrome skeleton robots with human teeth. Such a development would, in real-world terms, be thought of as the arrival of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) — the type of AI that can adapt to multiple tasks just like a human. But the opposite, so-called Narrow AI, is what we have powering the chatbots and AI art generators that have proliferated in recent years. This form of the technology can only carry out specific tasks for which it's trained, but it turns out that in and of itself is enough to cause consternation the world over, and it's already changing multiple aspects of modern life, from the aforementioned strikes to confusing us all with fake songs from popular musicians and even churning out what I think are cool examples of visual media that, if they weren't made by tech trained on other people's work, could be considered their own form of art.

Thus far, we've heard plenty of pontificating about how AI will affect our lives moving forward, particularly when it comes to movie-making. Joe Russo, for instance, imagines an AI-driven garbage future where the filmmaker is replaced by our individual desires to place ourselves inside stories that pan out exactly how we'd like. I've also written about the potential for awful AI movies to dominate our future, something which a company called TCLTV+ then immediately brought closer to reality with the trailer for an ungodly AI-generated rom-com.

Now, however, Ben Affleck has waded into the discourse, and thankfully he's a lot more sanguine about the future of AI and the movie industry.