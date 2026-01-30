The Moment Review: The Charli XCX Brat Phenomenon Gets A Bitterly Hilarious Mockumentary

Who is Charli XCX? On a base level, it's a question posed by those out of touch with the music scene of today, something increasingly common now that music distribution has become so scattered by algorithms taking the place of curation. On a deeper level, the question begs a follow up: can we ever truly know, and why do we need to? This aspect has been tied to celebrity for eons, and it's something which pop stars especially have continually struggled with. The "musician movie," for lack of a better term, has manifested in various guises over the years. Folks like Elvis Presley and David Bowie went ahead and became full-blown movie stars, while bands like The Beatles and KISS put themselves into genre exercises. Then there are thinly-veiled confessional dramas, like Prince's "Purple Rain" and The Weeknd's "Hurry Up Tomorrow." And, of course, there's the hybrid concert film and documentary, from "ABBA: The Movie" to Taylor Swift's "Miss Americana."

The two most foundational musician films are ones which play fast and loose with celebrity and reality: Richard Lester's "A Hard Day's Night" (starring The Beatles) and Rob Reiner's "This is Spinal Tap" (starring the fictional titular group). It's these two films which star Charli and co-writer/director Aidan Zamiri's first feature, "The Moment," seeks to aspire to the most. Charli, aka Charlotte Emma Aitchison, is a British pop singer who could still be called niche until her sixth album, "Brat," exploded in 2024. "The Moment" is ostensibly a film which takes a look at the "Brat" phenomenon, only it does so through a heavily fictionalized mockumentary lens. As such, "The Moment" is not just a knowing bit of self-deprecation and obfuscation on Charli's part, but is also a fascinating, often bitterly hilarious media satire.