It's 2025 And I Just Watched This Is Spinal Tap For The First Time - These Are My Honest Thoughts

While there's no doubt that "This Is Spinal Tap" found an audience upon its initial release that has only grown over the decades, it feels less like a comedy and more like a documentary for real-life musical giants to relate to. Ozzy Osbourne was stunned into silence on his first viewing of the film. In a packed and laughing movie theater, he was the only one not giggling as the jokes landed on everyone else, because he related far too much to what he saw on the screen. "I was the only person that wasn't laughing because it really felt like a documentary to me," he explained during an appearance on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien."

It's the pitch-perfect realism of the film that still holds up, even more than the jokes sprinkled throughout. Aside from Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) removing a cucumber wrapped in tin foil from his trousers while going through customs, it's the debates over the right album cover (which Metallica even paid homage to with their own black album), or the band struggling to find the stage (which Ozzy Osbourne also admitted to experiencing), that showed just how close to the truth Spinal Tap had come. More importantly, this comedy set in the realm of reality became the benchmark for many other mockumentaries to follow. "Popstar," "Borat," and perhaps even "The Office" should all acknowledge their roots in Spinal Tap's influence. This is also why now is a better time than ever to reunite the band in their upcoming sequel, which features supporting talent who are deadpan comedians themselves.