It's 2025 And I Just Watched The Rocky Horror Picture Show For The First Time – These Are My Honest Thoughts

The biggest takeaway I had from my first time viewing of "The Rocky Horror Show" is that we must be eternally grateful that Sharman and Richard O'Brien brought back Tim Curry from the stage show in stockings and heels. Sure, everyone is giving their best in the lead-up to reaching the Frankenstein place, but when Curry reveals himself as the sweet transvestite, Dr. Frank-N-Furter, in what would be his big-screen debut, it's hard not to see other characters that would eventually come his way in the years ahead.

Some will forever see Curry as the transsexual from Transylvania, and understandably so. His performance is infectious, outshining everyone else in this film of gothic glitz and glamour. The first-time film star here creates what feels like the estranged cousin to Ziggy Stardust (whose look, along with Frank-N-Furter, was also designed by make-up artist Pierre La Roche), and it's remarkable. Even though he came to dislike the look itself, it's with that unmistakable toothy grin that shows hints of what's to come. Shades of Pennywise the Clown, Rooster Hannigan from "Annie," Wadsworth from "Clue," and even the grossly overlooked "Muppet Treasure Island" as Long John Silver are all lurking beneath the makeup and madness.

That being said, it can't be ignored that this castle-turned-spaceship is a full house, and it's understandable why every voice in it has spoken to so many over the last 50 years as one of the best-adapted Broadway musicals ever. It's also why it shouldn't just attract new audiences to do the timewarp again; it's essential that it does.