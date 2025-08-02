It's 2025 And I Just Watched 1988's The Naked Gun For The First Time – These Are My Honest Thoughts

As an "Airplane!" devotee, it's hard to watch "The Naked Gun" and not compare it to what is widely regarded as one of the best comedies of all time. They might be entirely different movies altogether ("They might be entirely different movies"), but Nielsen's remarkable straight-faced standard set in the dopey disaster movie works just as well here and makes some jokes 10 times funnier than they need to be. It's the sign of a classic comedy when you have to rewind to catch the third gag because you were too busy giggling at the first and second, and Nielsen is the leading cause of this issue. He's laying things out as serious as a tax return, which adds to the bone-headed brilliance of his character. It also highlights why Liam Neeson is the perfect protege for the brand new sequel.

He may have only dabbled in comedy over the past decade or so, but Neeson has shown the same stone-like stature as Nielsen, which should assure audiences that dropping him in the world of "The Naked Gun" is a genius move. It also seems to be one that's paid off, thanks to the already staggering Rotten Tomatoes score. I don't want to call it too soon, but I'm likely to rank the newest "Naked Gun" higher than the original, mainly because the guy from "Taken" will be doing toilet gags. Whatever punchlines are heading our way this week, though, I have to respect the setup that came almost 40 years before it.