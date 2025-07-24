Spinal Tap 2 Trailer Brings The British Rock Band Into 21st Century Without Missing A Beat

All the way back in 1984, the world was introduced to the rock sensation known as Spinal Tap. As fictional documentarian Marty Di Bergi, real-life filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner toured around the country with the fake British rock band comprised of David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls (Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer), as well as a revolving door of drummers who kept encountering unfortunate circumstances, forcing them to leave the band. Sure, this is a mockumentary, but as one of the first films of its kind, the comedy managed to trick a lot of people into thinking that Spinal Tap was a real band.

Followed by Marty and his guerrilla film crew, Spinal Tap quickly discovered the challenges of being aging rockers in the modern world, dealt with stuffy record executives, and endured sparsely attended promotional events. They even lost Nigel Tufnel from the band for a short while.

But that's all in the past, and now they're getting the group back together for a reunion concert ... 41 years later.

"Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues" finds Marty Di Bergi pointing the cameras at Spinal Tap again as they're "forced to reunite for one final concert." Why exactly? We're not sure, but there are plenty of new wrinkles to smooth out as an elderly rock band in the 21st century, and that includes still finding a viable drummer to join them.

The first "Spinal Tap 2" trailer has just arrived (watch above), and along with cranking the comedy back up to 11, they've also brought some familiar faces to help them rock the night away, like The Beatles icon and "The Simpsons" guest star Paul McCartney and the ivory-tickling EGOT-winner Elton John, who are both very honored to become part of Spinal Tap's enduring legacy.