Spinal Tap 2 Trailer Brings The British Rock Band Into 21st Century Without Missing A Beat
All the way back in 1984, the world was introduced to the rock sensation known as Spinal Tap. As fictional documentarian Marty Di Bergi, real-life filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner toured around the country with the fake British rock band comprised of David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls (Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer), as well as a revolving door of drummers who kept encountering unfortunate circumstances, forcing them to leave the band. Sure, this is a mockumentary, but as one of the first films of its kind, the comedy managed to trick a lot of people into thinking that Spinal Tap was a real band.
Followed by Marty and his guerrilla film crew, Spinal Tap quickly discovered the challenges of being aging rockers in the modern world, dealt with stuffy record executives, and endured sparsely attended promotional events. They even lost Nigel Tufnel from the band for a short while.
But that's all in the past, and now they're getting the group back together for a reunion concert ... 41 years later.
"Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues" finds Marty Di Bergi pointing the cameras at Spinal Tap again as they're "forced to reunite for one final concert." Why exactly? We're not sure, but there are plenty of new wrinkles to smooth out as an elderly rock band in the 21st century, and that includes still finding a viable drummer to join them.
The first "Spinal Tap 2" trailer has just arrived (watch above), and along with cranking the comedy back up to 11, they've also brought some familiar faces to help them rock the night away, like The Beatles icon and "The Simpsons" guest star Paul McCartney and the ivory-tickling EGOT-winner Elton John, who are both very honored to become part of Spinal Tap's enduring legacy.
Stonehenge 'tis a magic place again in Spinal Tap 2
On the surface, you might feel sad seeing that Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer have aged so much over the past four decades, but at a time when fully geriatric bands like The Rolling Stones, Iron Maiden, and The Eagles still put on live shows, seeing Spinal Tap reunited isn't such a ridiculous concept. Plus, there's something inherently funny about seeing this trio back together in their gray-haired years, especially when one of their promoters thinks that one but hopefully not two of them dying (or falling into a coma) on stage during the show might be good for their legacy.
It doesn't feel like Reiner (who previously directed "Stand By Me" and "A Few Good Men," just to name a couple) and the Spinal Tap cast have missed a beat in getting everyone back together for this follow-up. Furthermore, since Questlove can be seen in the trailer cautiously considering the chance to drum with Spinal Tap, despite their increasing number of fallen beat masters, we're betting there are plenty more music star cameos that will pop up throughout the sequel.
Here's the official synopsis for "Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues" from the official press release:
Forty-one years after the release of the groundbreaking mockumentary 'This Is Spinal Tap,' the now estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls (Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer) are forced to reunite for one final concert.
'Spinal Tap II: The End Continues' also marks the resurrection of documentarian Marty Di Bergi (Rob Reiner), who once again tries to capture his favorite metal gods as they contemplate mortality — and the hope that their 12th drummer doesn't join them in The Great Beyond. Joined by music royalty Paul McCartney and Elton John, Spinal Tap wrestles with their checkered past to put on a concert that they hope will solidify their place in the pantheon of rock 'n' roll.
"Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues" is coming to theaters on September 12, 2025.