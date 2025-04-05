Paul McCartney's Hidden Message In The Simpsons, Explained

Among the many milestones "The Simpsons" has accomplished during its 35-year run, there is one unique factoid that series creator Matt Groening should rank among his proudest achievements: Three Beatles have made guest star appearances as themselves. Unfortunately, John Lennon was assassinated nine years before the series premiered on Fox, so Springfield missed out on a quarter of the Fab Four. Thankfully, Ringo Starr, George Harrison, and of course, Paul McCartney all lent their voices to the Simpsonized versions of themselves, with Ringo appearing in "Brush with Greatness," George appearing in "Homer's Barbershop Quartet," and Paul appearing in "Lisa, the Vegetarian."

In "Lisa, the Vegetarian," Lisa joyfully bonds with a lamb at a petting zoo. Later that evening, Marge serves lamb chops for the family's dinner, shaking Lisa to her core and leading her to become a vegetarian. Despite the ridicule she receives from Homer, Bart, and her classmates, Lisa finds support from Apu, Paul McCartney, and Linda McCartney (who also lends her voice). Both Paul and Linda agreed to appear on "The Simpsons" under one condition, which the show happily obliged.

Both "The Simpsons" and "The Beatles" have some of the most devoted fan bases in all of popular culture, so it's no surprise that "Lisa, the Vegetarian" features some nuggets that those at the center of the Simpsons/Beatles fandom Venn diagram would find irresistible. In particular, the episode's end credits have a hidden message from Paul McCartney. (Side note: I suggest we call the combined Simpsons/Beatles fan base a Yellow Submarine!)

