The Simpsons Creator Has Two 'Dream' Cameos That Will Never Happen

There are lots of reasons celebrities agree to guest star on "The Simpsons," even in an age when most people agree the series is long past its prime. Aside from the fact that lending their voice is often a lot easier than showing up for a live-action cameo, the show still retains some of its cultural appeal. Having a cameo or guest-starring on "The Simpsons" is sort of like a right of passage for any big name at this point, regardless of the show's quality. Unfortunately, longtime producer and showrunner Al Jean will never be able to get his ultimate guest stars.

Jean joined "The Simpsons" for its first season all the way back in 1989, becoming showrunner alongside his writing partner Mike Reiss for the third and fourth seasons. Though Jean left the show after its fourth season, he returned for season 10 and remained with the series until its 33rd season. But even during just those first four years, he saw the likes of Elizabeth Taylor, Michael Jackson, and even Ringo Starr grace the series.

But it turns out that another member of the Beatles will forever remain Jean's ultimate guest star that never was. Speaking to NME, the former showrunner said, "Many of the ones that I'd say would be a dream are never going to be on, like John Lennon." The legendary songwriter passed away in 1980, almost a full decade before "The Simpsons" aired, so that particular guest appearance was ruled out before the show even started. But Jean's second pick could very well have made it to the show during his lifetime, making him the "Simpsons" guest star that truly got away.