Paul McCartney Had One Condition For His Cameo In The Simpsons

So many celebrities have appeared on "The Simpsons," that 36 seasons later, the cameos have become a crutch for the show. Worse, the guests have gone from voicing characters (take Dustin Hoffman's uncredited appearance in "Lisa's Substitute") to just appearing as themselves.

The cracks were already showing in the show's golden age. Season 7's "Lisa The Vegetarian" features Paul and Linda McCartney showing up at the end to reassure Lisa she's made the correct choice of vegetarianism. The McCartneys are depicted as friends of fellow vegetarian Apu Nahasapeemapetilon (Hank Azaria), who tend to his secret garden on the roof of the Kwik-E-Mart. After Lisa and the meat-loving Homer reconcile at the end, McCartney's "Maybe I'm Amazed" closes the episode out.

Paul McCartney was the last surviving Beatle to cameo on "The Simpsons" (Ringo Starr beat him to the punch in season 2's "Brush with Greatness", followed by the late George Harrison in season 5's "Homer's Barbershop Quartet"), and he's far from the most loathsome Englishman to appear on the show (that'd be former Prime Minister Tony Blair). But this cameo came with a demand that had series-long ramifications: Mr. and Mrs. McCartney wanted Lisa to remain a vegetarian. Not just at the end of the episode, no, but for the entirety of the series henceforth.

"The Simpsons" generally abides by the writing rule that TV Tropes calls "Aesop Amnesia," where character development never sticks past one episode. It's easier to write sitcoms when your characters have to constantly learn lessons. Since the McCartneys were genuinely passionate vegetarians, though, they wanted Lisa to join their community and never leave.

McCartney recounted in a 2020 interview with GQ: "We were a bit worried that [Lisa] would be a vegetarian for a week, then Homer would persuade her to eat a hot dog. The producers of the program assured us that she would remain that way and they kept their word."

Speaking to the Radio Times, former "Simpsons" showrunner David Mirkin said, "Every time I see [McCartney], he always checks and he's always surrounded by nine or 10 lawyers, so it's quite frightening!"