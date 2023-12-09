A Simpsons Joke No One Was Meant To See Helped Build Futurama's Fanbase

In case it needed reiteration, David X. Cohen — writer on "The Simpsons" and co-creator of "Futurama" — is a big, big nerd. He has a B.A. in Physics from Harvard and an M.S. in Computer Science from UC Berkeley. Additionally, he clearly loves jokes about math, science, and technology, and savvy, well-educated viewers of "Futurama" will likely understand at least a handful of the show's many mathematics jokes laid out in plain view. I can think of no other sitcoms, for instance, that feature an extraterrestrial Harlem Globtrotter referring to the 19th-century Polish mathematician Józef Hoene-Wrońskye.

Cohen began his career writing for animated programs back in 1992 when he started penning scripts for Mike Judge's "Beavis and Butt-Head." Yes, it takes a lot of intelligence to write dumb jokes. The following year, Cohen started writing for "The Simpsons" and would eventually work on 14 separate episodes, including five of the celebrated "Treehouse of Horror" specials. By 1998, Cohen and Groening had become professionally close enough to co-create the 31st-century sitcom "Futurama" together. Working in sci-fi clearly allowed Cohen to flex his math muscles and include all the oblique scientific references he always wanted.

Prior to "Futurama," however, Cohen admits that he started to sneak in math references into "The Simpsons." Cohen admitted as much on the Wired Magazine podcast "Geek's Guide to the Galaxy." His math jokes, he said, weren't meant to be the highlight of a scene, but whenever someone passed a blackboard on "The Simpsons," Cohen took the opportunity to fill it with actual mathematical formulae that only fellow nerds would understand.

As it happened, more people got the math jokes than one might have expected. "Futurama," it seems, had a pre-set fanbase waiting in the wings.