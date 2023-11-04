Futurama's David X. Cohen Turned His Star Trek Pet Peeve It Into A Character

The central joke surrounding Dr. Zoidberg (Billy West) on the sci-fi sitcom "Futurama" was established early on. Set in the early years of the 31st century, "Futurama" features a rogue's gallery of aliens, robots, mutants, and talking severed heads living alongside its relatively recognizable human characters. Zoidberg is a bipedal lobster-like alien who regularly issues drugs and surgically slices into the employees of Planet Express. In some of Zoidberg's first scenes, way back in 1999, he can be heard saying things like "Now open your mouth and let's take a look at that brain" or diagnosing his human patients with strange, fish-sounding diseases like fin fungus. He can sever and reattach limbs without much issue, although he doesn't always put them in the right place.

The gag, of course, is that he's a bad doctor. Being a space alien — specifically a Decapodian — Zoidberg doesn't seem able to grasp the biology of the mammals he works with. As the show continued, Zoidberg himself would reveal more and more of his own unsettling biology. It seems he has a freshwater stomach and a saltwater stomach, he can shed his carapace, he squirts ink, and has no problem ripping out his own internal organs to throw at attackers.

In 2013, "Futurama" co-creator David X. Cohen took to Reddit to field questions from his show's fans. In that lengthy exchange, Cohen revealed that Dr. Zoidberg's inability to understand human physiology stemmed from a very real anxiety he had while watching "Star Trek" as a child. One might look at the grumpy Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley) and wonder how the half-human-half-Vulcan Spock (Leonard Nimoy) felt about a non-Vulcan operating on him.

Flip the species, and that notion points to Zoidberg.