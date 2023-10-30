Futurama's Writers Regretted Cutting A Bender's Big Score Sequence We'll Never See

In the "Futurama" movie "Bender's Big Score," a visit to a nude beach planet revealed that Philip Fry (Billy West) had a tattoo on his butt — a tattoo of his robot friend Bender smoking a cigar — that he didn't know had been placed there. A closer examination of the butt tattoo revealed a miniature binary code embedded in one of the portrait's eyes. It seemed that this was a thought-to-be-mythic time-travel code that, when read aloud, manifested a portal to the past. The Professor (West) noted that time travel was dangerous as it couldn't be achieved without creating universe-threatening paradoxes.

Unluckily, Bender himself (John DiMaggio) had been infected with a computer virus, placing him in the control of a trio of nudist internet scam aliens. The aliens ordered Bender to go back in time to steal Earth's artifacts. Bender, being a robot, could wait in a basement for a thousand years before emerging to present his masters with the objects he stole. Once the aliens are rich, they want to destroy the original time code on Fry's butt by sending Bender back in time to murder Fry. Bender, fecklessly under their control and generally insensitive in general, has no issue with the assassination assignment. A portion of "Bender's Big Score" takes place in the early years of the 21st century while Bender stalks around Earth with a ray gun, hoping to find and kill his buddy. It takes him about 12 years to get the job done.

There was originally more to it than that. According to the "Big Score" DVD commentary track, one of the film's writers Ken Keeler and director Dwayne Carey-Hill revealed that there was a ten-minute sequence wherein Bender was lost in Monte Carlo, chumming around with a European aristocrat named Fillippe Frey.