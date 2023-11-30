Why Rob Reiner Considers Stand By Me To Be His Most Personal Movie [Exclusive]

There aren't many directors quite like Rob Reiner, who has helmed a considerable number of beloved classics from across a variety of genres. His directorial debut was "This is Spinal Tap," a mockumentary considered by many to be one of the best ever made. "The Princess Bride" is a comedic fantasy romance that has been quoted for generations, while "When Harry Met Sally" has become a cultural phenomenon. There are serious films like "Misery" or "A Few Good Men," and his latest feature is "Albert Brooks: Defending My Life," a hilarious documentary about the life and career of one of America's greatest performers. But then there's "Stand By Me," the coming-of-age classic based on Stephen King's "The Body."

"Stand By Me" follows a friend group of pre-teen boys who go on the adventure of a lifetime over Labor Day Weekend 1959 to find the potential dead body of a missing boy. With an all-time great cast of young actors — Wil Wheaton (Gordie Lachance), River Phoenix (Chris Chambers), Corey Feldman (Teddy Duchamp), and Jerry O'Connell (Vern Tessio) —"Stand By Me" earned an Oscar nomination for "Best Adapted Screenplay" and the approval of Stephen King himself. There's not much to say about "Stand By Me" that hasn't already been said.

/Film's Jeremy Smith recently spoke with Reiner in an exclusive interview, and the Academy Award-nominated filmmaker confessed that "Stand By Me" is the film he's made that means the most to him. We certainly don't disagree with the decision, but hearing the reason behind this choice will certainly give you full-body butterflies in the way that only a Rob Reiner movie can.