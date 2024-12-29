A Holiday Movie With Bill Murray Is A Prime Video Hit 36 Years After Its Release

Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" was first published in 1843. It was an instant success, quickly and deeply branding itself into the British consciousness. The story became widely spread, and soon other enterprising authors were eager to jump on Dickens' coattails; as early as 1844, "A Christmas Carol" was adapted to the stage no less than three times. After Dickens himself finished writing "David Copperfield" in 1853, he began giving live readings of a truncated version of his tale. He then proceeded to read the story for live, paying audiences every year for the next 17 years.

The story of "A Christmas Carol" follows a wealthy miser named Ebenezer Scrooge who ... Wait, what am I doing? You know the story of "A Christmas Carol." It's one of the most famous, enduring, and otherwise repeated stories in the history of Western literature.

In 1901, the relatively novel medium of film got its hand on "A Christmas Carol" with a movie called "Scrooge, or, Marley's Ghost." That film is now lost to time, but it kicked open the doors to a slew of film and TV adaptations of "Carol" that now measures in the hundreds. There have been so many "Christmas Carol" re-imaginings that it's hard to even measure which ones are the most well-known to a mass audience. Many of them are now replayed in households all over the world at Christmastime, and you, dear reader, likely have a favorite version. Which one is it? The one with the Muppets that almost included a puppet version of Dickens himself? The one with George C. Scott? Alastair Sim? Albert Finney? Scrooge McDuck? That 2019 horror-flavored "Christmas Carol" miniseries/TV movie?

In 1988, director Richard Donner cleverly updated "A Christmas Carol" for the yuppie era, re-imagining Scrooge as a selfish Reaganite TV executive named Frank Cross. Frank, played by Bill Murray, was indeed visited by three ghosts to point out to him that his evil, money-grubbing ways are fruitless, lighting fools the way to dusty death, but all in a late-20th-century context. The film, called "Scrooged," is currently tearing up the charts over on Prime Video, having cracked the streamer's top 10 (per FlixPatrol).