The Muppet Christmas Carol Almost Featured A Puppet Version Of Charles Dickens

When Muppets creator Jim Henson died in 1990, the future of the Muppets franchise felt up in the air to its fans. At the time, Disney had already been in negotiations to purchase the Muppets, but Henson was on record with his refusal. Disney, still with a foot in the door, co-financed two Muppet feature films in the 1990s — "The Muppet Christmas Carol" and "Muppet Treasure Island," both directed by Henson's son Brian — which proved to audiences that the Muppets were capable of living on. Indeed, the two films provided a fascinating new premise for the Muppets: they would be stock players in adaptations of classic literature. Sadly, this tack did not play itself out, and after the not-very-good, straight-to-video "The Muppets' Wizard of Oz," that angle was abandoned.

Come now, Disney, "Muppet Midsummer Night's Dream," "Muppet Dracula," and "Muppet Moby-Dick" await.

"The Muppet Christmas Carol" (1992) is both one of the better Muppet movies and one of the better adaptations of Charles Dickens' celebrated 1843 story. In it, Ebenezer Scrooge was played by Michael Caine, with the rest of the novel's characters played by stock Muppet players. Kermit was Bob Cratchit, Statler and Waldorf were the ghosts of Robert and Jacob Marley, Fozzie was Fezziwig, and the three Christmas ghosts were original Muppet creations. In a fun piece of casting, the Great Gonzo played Charles Dickens, the story's all-seeing narrator. Rizzo was his co-narrator, and literary nerds might want to think of Rizzo as a rogue Dickens biographer.

Gonzo, however, wasn't always meant to be Dickens. Dickens, like the ghosts, was initially imagined as an original Dickens Muppet, a production detail revealed by Brian Henson, Paul Williams, Dave Goelz, and Polly Smith at the recent D23 convention. The audio was captured by /Film's Dalin Rowell.