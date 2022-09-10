A Restored Version Of The Muppet Christmas Carol Featuring 'When Love Is Gone' Is Coming To Disney+

For those who don't know, "When Love Is Gone" is a song performed by Belle (Meredith Braun), the former love of Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine), during the Ghost of Christmas Past section of the story. It is a break-up song, where she laments that Scrooge, even at a young age, is entirely wrapped up in his work and no longer is the loving man she once knew.

The song is utterly devastating and reduces Scrooge to a puddle of tears in a moment so beautiful that it stands among the best in Michael Caine's entire career. Paul Williams structured much of his song score around this number, even having the film's finale be "When Love Is Found." If that doesn't make decision to cut the song's obvious counterpoint even more baffling, I don't know what does.

There had long been a search to find the footage of the song, and a couple of years ago they actually succeeded. It has existed as a deleted scene in the extras section of Disney+ that I assume most people do not even know exists. I'm sure for so many who watch "The Muppet Christmas Carol" religiously every holiday season will find the new addition initially jarring, as it is a little tough to alter that nostalgic pacing, but dramatically, the film will work stronger than it ever has before. And it was incredibly strong to begin with.

The fully restored version of "The Muppet Christmas Carol" debuts December 11, 2022, on Disney+.