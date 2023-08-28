Bill Murray's Scrooged Is Getting A 35th Anniversary 4K Release With New Special Features

When listening to Danny Elfman's score for Richard Donner's "Scrooged," the 1988 black comedy rendition of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," one might get the impression that it was initially supposed to be a horror movie. Indeed, the tone of "Scrooged" is terrifying. The Marley character, played by John Forsythe, is a desiccated corpse with strips of mummified fleshing dropping off of him. The Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come is a nine-foot-tall cloak stuffed with the souls of the damned. In a surprisingly tragic scene, the Ebenezer Scrooge character — named Frank Cross and played with his usual a-hole-ish charm by Bill Murray — faces the frozen corpse of a homeless man in the sewer. It seems that Christmas Eve is not a cheery time for everyone.

"Scrooged" is bleak, terrifying, weird, and utterly hilarious. Frank Cross is a brilliant updating of the Scrooge character, as Dickens' famous curmudgeon would indeed be a greedy, soulless yuppie and entertainment magnate by the late 1980s. The only significant update that could be made 35 years later would be to make Scrooge a blowhard tech bro of some kind. Imagine if, say, Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg were visited by three ghosts on Christmas Eve, eventually breaking down at the sight of his own tombstone.

For the film's 35th anniversary, "Scrooged" will be enjoying an upgrade in the form of a 4K Ultra HD home video release. It will be available in stores in early November of this year. The original film was released on November 23, 1988, so you will have a few weeks to prepare a proper, on-the-day 35th birthday celebration for the movie. One will be able to hear Carol Kane slamming a toaster into Bill Murray's face in all its 5.1-channel glory.