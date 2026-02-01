2026's First Truly Shocking Comedy Has Scenes You Have To See To Believe [Sundance 2026]

In the interest of keeping the surprise, I haven't mentioned the various aforementioned scenes that are unbelievably in "The Musical." (Suffice to say that yes, one of the children portrays Rudy Giuliani, and there is a dramatization of the attacks themselves.) What I will underline is that "The Musical" is more than just a comedy with a twisted concept. This is not a movie in which we're intended to laugh at a pathetic character going off the deep end and taking his students with him. Instead, the movie is a paean to anyone who is filled with spite, holds a grudge, and looks to do something about it that isn't violent or physically destructive.

Sure, there's a kinship to something like "Breaking Bad" or "Better Call Saul" (pictured above) in the way Doug is a sympathetic protagonist driven to do disreputable things. Yet Bonilla never lets things tip over into actual drama the way those Vince Gilligan shows do. As such, "The Musical" feels like a wish-fulfillment film for anyone who's been jilted by a lover, or works for a boss they hate, or wants to quit their job in as theatrical a fashion as possible. Every actor is excellent in it, particularly the kids, and Brill makes a deliciously obsessive, neurotic, spiteful lead. By appealing to so much of our less reputable tendencies, Bonilla has made a comedy that plays incredibly well with an audience; watching it felt like a release valve going off.

It's not clear as of this writing when and where "The Musical" will be released. Hopefully, the film will get picked up by a distributor who gives it the chance to play in theaters around the country. Otherwise, we may need to seek revenge on the streamers who are keeping comedy down.