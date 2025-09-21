The 15 Best Comedies From The 2000s, Ranked
Did comedy movies reach their apex in the 2000s? That's debatable. Every decade has its breakout hits — the '80s and '90s are right up there! — but few delivered the same sustained success for the genre as that one. The era gave us the Judd Apatow and Adam KcKay boom, the rise of Will Ferrell, Seth Rogen, Steve Carell, Melissa McCarthy, Zach Galifianakis, and Jonah Hill, and it produced a near-unbroken run of high-concept, raunchy, quotable, star-making hits that continue to rank as some of the finest comedies ever produced.
Catchphrases like "I am McLovin!," "Stay classy," "Very nice," and "Wolfpack" entered everyday conversation, turning each new release into cultural moments. In doing so, these films reflected the anxieties, ambitions, and absurdities of everyday life, doubling as sly social commentary while still honing in on the struggles of the regular, working-class American.
Still, the proof lies in the pudding, and so we've assembled the 15 best comedies of the 2000s, ranked. Let's do this!
15. Mean Girls (2004)
First up is Mark Waters' "Mean Girls," a sharply written look at high school through the eyes of Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan). With Tina Fey's razor-sharp screenplay as his guide, Waters cleverly critiques the chaos of teenage social life, like fitting in, bullying, and the tricky dynamics between cliques. Cady, (Lindsay Lohan) eager to belong, gravitates toward the Plastics, a trio of "it" girls led by the unstoppable Regina George (Rachel McAdams). But as Cady's popularity soars, she realizes her new status comes with a cost — her own decency and morality.
Fueled by unforgettable characters — Amanda Seyfried, in particular, shines as the sweet but air-headed Karen Smith — and endlessly quotable one-liners, this comedy balances satire with heart, delivering plenty of laughs alongside genuine life lessons. Its impact has been so enduring that it inspired a Broadway musical, which in turn was adapted into a 2024 motion picture remake, a testament to just how fetch "Mean Girls" really is.
14. Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
In 2004, Jared Hess directed a little movie called "Napoleon Dynamite" that instantly carved out its own weird, unforgettable niche in pop culture. An abundance of quirky characters and uniquely awkward humor touched a nerve, as did the underdog tale of a teenager named Napoleon (Jon Heder), who wants nothing more than to help his buddy Pedro (Efren Ramirez) win a high school election and maybe find a girl to take to a school dance. Along the way, viewers encounter time machines, violent karate instructors, a stubborn llama named Tina, and the affable small-town dreamer Uncle Rico (Jon Gries) — and that's just the appetizer.
"Napoleon Dynamite" is one of those strange films that comes along once in a while and immediately strikes a chord. Every scene tickles the funny bone, and while the story unfolds more like a string of eccentric vignettes than a traditional plot, the movie delivers enough laughs, quotable lines, and ridiculous set pieces to keep audiences hooked. And don't forget the now-iconic post-credits wedding scene — filmed after the movie's surprise success and wound up costing more than the rest of the production combined.
13. Wedding Crashers (2005)
Ok, here's the rub with "Wedding Crashers" — it's not a very good movie. The story about best buds John (Owen Wilson) and Jeremy (Vince Vaughn) sneaking into weddings to hook up with emotionally vulnerable women is slick but never fully realized. Director David Dobkin and writers Steve Faber and Bob Fisher instead opt for a predictable emotional finale that rings hollow no matter how much the soundtrack leans into sentimentality.
So, why is "Wedding Crashers" on this list? Because despite its flaws (and its supposed hidden meaning), it's absolutely hilarious. Powered by the smooth chemistry and fast-talking charm of Wilson and Vaughn, the film delivers big laughs. A brutal backyard football game lands hard, as does an uncomfortably funny dinner sequence featuring Isla Fisher's unhinged Gloria having her way with Jeremy. Of course, there's that now-iconic cameo from Will Ferrell that takes the absurdity over the top.
Considering the talent involved — Rachel McAdams, Christopher Walken, Bradley Cooper — this sex-fueled romp probably could have aimed higher. As it stands, "Wedding Crashers" fits the bill a rowdy comedy that's perfect for any occasion.
12. Burn After Reading (2008)
"Burn After Reading" may not reach the heights of Joel and Ethan Coen's best work, but it still lands as a delectable piece of cinema bliss. An all-star cast led by George Clooney, Frances McDormand, John Malkovich, Richard Jenkins, and a hilarious off-brand Brad Pitt (in one of his best roles) spins an absurd and violent story about human stupidity into one of the most cynical, ridiculous spy comedies of the 2000s.
After leaving the CIA, analyst Osborne Cox (Malkovich) vents his frustrations in a memoir that accidentally falls into the hands of a pair of dimwitted gym rats, Linda and Chad (McDormand and Pitt), who attempt to use the rather inconsequential document as a means to blackmail their way to fortune. Also on deck is Harry Pfarrer (Clooney), a paranoid sex addict, and Ted (Jenkins), who harbors deep feelings for Linda. Cue the chaos.
A comedy of errors at its finest, "Burn After Reading" piles on shocks, awkward laughs, and bursts of madness, delivering a darkly satirical feast only the Coens could cook up.
11. The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)
In a time not so long ago, Steve Carell was little more than Evan Baxter and Brick from "Bruce Almighty" and "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy." Following 2005's "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," however, the funnyman became a household name thanks to "The Office" and this sex-fueled romp.
Judd Apatow's hilarious blockbuster — based on a scrapped sketch Carell created for The Second City — about a 40-year-old virgin's quest to get laid packs quite the punch thanks to its improvisational style, stellar supporting cast, and side-splitting set pieces all wrapped in unapologetically R-rated humor. Beneath the goofy shenanigans lies a surprising sweetness, as Andy (Carell) discovers there's more to a relationship than just sex. His encounters with Elizabeth Banks, Leslie Mann, Jane Lynch, and Catherine Keener are undeniably funny, as is the nonstop banter between Paul Rudd's David and Seth Rogen's Cal. But where "Virgin" truly strikes gold is in its exploration of the many ways people view and approach sex — some for pleasure, some for love — and the lasting impact it has on those who pursue it honestly.
10. Bridesmaids (2011)
Another very R-rated comedy gem from the 2000s is Paul Feig's "Bridesmaids," a crude but sweet-natured tale about the friendship between floundering Annie Walker (Kristen Wiig) and her soon-to-be-married best friend, Lillian (Maya Rudolph). Annie is tasked with coordinating the wedding, but her own insecurity comes under fire with the arrival of Helen (Rose Byrne) — another friend of Lillian who excels in all the ways Annie doesn't. The more Annie tries to help, the more chaos she causes — culminating in drunken antics on a plane, a stomach-churning food poisoning fiasco, and an awkwardly escalating toast battle.
Like many early mid-century comedies, "Bridesmaids" overstays its welcome by about 15-20 minutes and sputters slightly when the focus shifts to Annie's tentative fling with a kindly police officer (Chris O'Dowd). Regardless, a dynamic cast (that almost included Paul Rudd), Wiig and Annie Mumolo's Oscar-nominated screenplay, and Feig's careful blend of raunchy humor and emotional sincerity gives the film real staying power. Honestly, who doesn't love a surprise singalong with 90s rock back Wilson Phillips?
9. Tropic Thunder (2008)
The through line connecting all these 2000 comedies is plain to see: They didn't give a damn. Long before cancel culture eroded our ability to laugh at each other, Ben Stiller's outrageous "Tropic Thunder" stirred up controversy in nearly every corner of pop culture — and that's entirely by design. Stiller takes no prisoners in this wild critique of the film industry and the hollow-headed creatives who take their "art" far too seriously.
Taking cues from the likes of "Three Amigos," "Galaxy Quest," and "Bowfinger," this foul-mouthed sendup of war pictures follows a group of actors — Ben Stiller, Robert Downey Jr. (in full method acting mode), Jack Black, Jay Baruchel, and Brandon T. Jackson — as they attempt to complete an incredibly graphic Vietnam epic by venturing into the drug-ravaged Golden Triangle. The joke, of course, is that the actors think it's all fake, when in reality they're up against the very real and very deadly Flaming Dragon drug cartel.
Wait until you get a load of Tom Cruise as ... well, see it for yourself.
8. Superbad (2007)
"Superbad" served as the definitive coming-of-age comedy flick for an entire generation of teens — in this case, millennials. Not only does the Greg Mottola-directed picture capture the essence of youth, right down to the awkward conversations between boys and girls, but it also introduced moviegoers to a slew of breakout performers who practically transformed into superstars overnight.
Count 'em off: Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and Emma Stone — who isn't in this movie? Even Seth Rogen (who also co-wrote the script) and Bill Hader cameo as a pair of irresponsible cops in dire need of moral direction.
Still, like so many on this list, "Superbad" — while unabashedly raunchy — manages to tell a heartfelt tale about growing up, friendship, and the fear of change. Mixed in with the endlessly quotable comedic beats — "I am McLovin!" — is a completely authentic look at the lives of three young men doing their best to navigate emotionally treacherous terrain on the eve of graduation. It's "American Pie" meets "American Graffiti," which equated to box office gold.
7. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)
Will Ferrell's performance as news anchor Ron Burgundy in "Anchorman" is a pitch-perfect example of an actor in complete control of his craft. From his booming voice to his obsession with jazz flute and his dog Baxter, Ron is an overblown caricature — egotistical yet clueless, professional but shallow, charming but sexist – and a got dared comedy icon.
Also along for the ride is Steve Carell as the lovably weird Brick Tamland, Paul Rudd as the smarmy Brian Fantana, David Koechner as the boisterous Champ Kind, and Christina Applegate as the newly minted co-anchor — and Ron's love interest — Veronica Corningstone. Together, this collection of oddballs fights to uphold the values of their news network, a task that includes brawling with rival news stations and finding the perfect angle to cover "serious" stories like the birth of a panda bear.
Director Adam McKay skewers everything from workplace sexism to celebrity culture, while tossing in an array of memorable cameos to craft one of the most quotable comedies of its era. Stay classy, people.
6. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)
Following a slew of appearances as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you'd be forgiven for seeing Robert Downey Jr. as nothing more than Tony Stark. And yet, the talented star has always found ways to shine in projects big and small, including Shane Black's brilliant film noir, buddy-cop comedy "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang." (Ironically, the pair would go on to produce "Iron Man 3" together.)
Co-starring the late Val Kilmer (in one of his best performances), this darkly humorous slice of pulp fiction follows a pair of unlikely partners — aspiring actor-turned-thief Harry Lockhart (Downey Jr.) and private investigator "Gay" Perry van Shrike (Kilmer) — as they stumble through a murder mystery involving Harry's childhood crush (Michelle Monaghan). The result is a twisted, fast-talking mix of satire and buddy-cop mayhem, topped with Black's trademark sarcastic, meta commentary on sleazy Hollywood.
Still, the crown jewel is the chemistry between Downey Jr. and Kilmer, with the latter delivering one of the funniest, most deadpan performances of his career. It's a real treat!
5. Step Brothers (2008)
In case you couldn't tell, Will Ferrell dominated the 2000s. "Zoolander," "Old School," "Elf," "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby," and "Blades of Glory" — take your pick. That list doesn't even include his hilarious cameos in "Wedding Crashers" and "Starsky and Hutch," or his forays into dramatic territory. Seriously, the man is a living legend.
Still, the de facto Best Will Ferrell Comedy of All Time remains "Step Brothers." In this 2008 Adam McKay comedy, all of Ferrell's quirky mannerisms, juvenile humor, and manic outbursts collide to create an uproarious farce for the ages. Paired with his "Talladega Nights" co-star John C. Reilly, Ferrell goes all in on his R-rated schtick and transforms a one-joke premise into comedy gold. While the humor can at times feel obvious, there's a brilliance to "Step Brothers" that allows it to transcend other comedies of its ilk — you haven't lived until you've seen Ferrell and Reilly demolish a house during a bizarre sleepwalking session.
Also, shout-out to Adam Scott, who steals nearly every scene he's in.
"Step Brothers" is an absolute gem.
4. Hot Fuzz (2007)
We'd happily place any of Edgar Wright's 2000s comedies on this list. To maintain balance, however, we decided to stick with "Hot Fuzz," the middle chapter of his "Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy," which kicked off with 2004's "Shaun of the Dead." Starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, "Hot Fuzz" follows overachieving police officer Nicholas Angel (Pegg), who takes his righteous skills to Sanford, a small town hiding a dark secret. With the help of his new partner, Danny (Frost), Angel sets out to solve a violent series of crimes that may be connected to the very foundations of Sanford itself.
Equal parts homage and send-up of '90s action thrillers — specifically "Point Break" and "Bad Boys" — "Hot Fuzz" moves at a breakneck pace, with Wright employing his signature quick-cut editing style to a degree he has yet to match. Sure, this buddy comedy has plenty of whip-smart humor, but it's also a kicka** action vehicle, capped with an awesome third-act shootout that sees Angel and Danny take on a legion of not-so-typical bad guys — and a swan! — all by themselves. It's violent as hell and full of cliches (by design), but utterly entertaining from start to finish.
3. Knocked Up (2007)
Judd Apatow may have peaked with 2007's "Knocked Up," a raunchy, long-winded comedy wrapped around a surprisingly heartfelt story. Where his other pictures, namely the aforementioned "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" and later entries like "Funny People," are enjoyable in their own right, they never quite found the same sweet spot between outrageous R-rated jokes and a relatable story about responsibility and relationships.
The plot concerns a young reporter named Alison Scott (Katherine Heigl) who gets blitzed at a party and winds up in the bed of perennial slacker Ben Stone (Seth Rogen). The pair shake hands and part ways, writing off their encounter as little more than a wild night. Except Alison winds up pregnant as a result of their fleeting encounter, and thus must try to form a cohesive relationship with a man she knows nothing about.
Uniquely, the sudden evolution into adulthood prompts Ben to try harder at life, while Alison learns to think about more than herself — a classic rags-to-riches story that's surprisingly authentic, borrowing cues from the lives of its stars. "Knocked Up" catapulted its stars and their various co-stars — Paul Rudd, Jonah Hill, etc. — to fame, gave Apatow carte blanche to do whatever he wanted, and continues to stand as the perfect example of how raunch and sincerity can coexist in a comedy. "Knocked Up" is often crass, messy, and overlong, but it's also honest, hilarious, and timeless.
2. The Hangover (2009)
From its crowd-pleasing teaser to its clever premise, "The Hangover" was all but guaranteed to become a comedy classic. Who can't relate to this setup: Four lifelong buddies party hard in Las Vegas to celebrate the upcoming marriage of their friend, only to wake up the next morning with a ghastly hangover and no recollection of the previous night.
Of course, director Todd Phillips pushes the concept to absurd levels — Stu (Ed Helms) is missing a tooth, a tiger is chilling in the bathroom, Doug (Justin Bartha) has vanished, and a baby is asleep in a closet — forcing the guys to retrace their steps, find their missing friend, and figure out how the night spiraled so spectacularly out of control.
Starring Bradley Cooper and a scene-stealing Zach Galifianakis, "The Hangover" boasts a terrific ensemble and a clever mystery structure that keeps viewers laughing and guessing from start to finish. Honestly, it's crazy they made two sequels, because "The Hangover" already drains every last drop from the premise, leaving audiences staggering out of the theater in a fit of laughter.
1. Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)
"Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" is perhaps the most fearless comedy on this list, thanks to its unique blend of satire and shock humor. This mockumentary places Sacha Baron Cohen's titular character, Borat, in a variety of American locales where he interviews and interacts with real people. From these situations, Cohen pushes boundaries with his willingness to embarrass himself and provoke others in ways that feel both lowbrow and uniquely clever — and in doing so, he exposes the ignorance, prejudice, and hypocrisy of American culture.
One moment, we're watching a fully nude Borat brawling with his producer inside a hotel, and the next, he's dressed as a cowboy at a rodeo, delivering a rah-rah speech in which he praises George W. Bush's war on terror and then suggests the U.S. should "drink the blood of every man, woman, and child of Iraq." So, yes, it's political, ponderous, thought-provoking, but it's also incredibly hilarious, and easily the most incisive comedy of the 2000s. The sequel is pretty damn good too!